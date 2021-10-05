'Top Chef' winner Richard Blais opening Orlando restaurant in former home of Hemingway's

click to enlarge

Formerwinner Richard Blais is opening a tropical themed restaurant in Orlando.According to a press release, the first-ever winner of Top Chef All-Stars is opening his latest restaurant in the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress, a hotel just outside of Walt Disney World. The chef who specializes in New American cuisine said he's excited for a new opportunity to bring novel ideas to Orlando.“I love having fun with my concepts and menus and I’m so excited about what we’ve got in store for this restaurant at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress,” said Chef Blais in the release. “We’re looking forward to adding a memorable and innovative offering to Orlando’s already incredible food scene.”The as-yet unnamed resto will be his second inside a Hyatt. The first, California's Ember & Rye, is a steakhouse offering colorful salads and roasted vegetables beside massive cuts of meat.The new restaurant will take up residence in the space that used to be Hemingway's.