Orange County teachers union accuses Florida of playing 'Russian roulette' with student health following change in COVID-19 quarantine rules

"The newly appointed Florida Surgeon General has issued a rule that parents get to decide whether their asymptomatic child who has been directly exposed to COVID-19 will quarantine," wrote OCCTA President Wendy Doromal. "As if maintaining protection during this pandemic has not been enough of a challenge, now the state’s head physician will allow parents to play Russian Roulette with the health of other students, educators, and the community at large. With more students on campus and less social distancing possible it is incredible that state leaders suggest eliminating protections that were in place last year. They have made learning and teaching in our schools extra fearful and uncertain."