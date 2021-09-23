Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, September 23, 2021

Bloggytown

Orange County teachers union accuses Florida of playing 'Russian roulette' with student health following change in COVID-19 quarantine rules

Posted By on Thu, Sep 23, 2021 at 11:19 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ORANGE COUNTY CLASSROOM TEACHERS ASSOCIATION/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Orange County Classroom Teachers Association/Facebook

Following the passage of a new rule by the Florida Department of Health that allows parents to decide whether to quarantine their COVID-19-exposed children, the Orange County Classroom Teachers Association is speaking out. In a statement shared with Orlando Weekly, the teachers union accused the state government of playing "Russian roulette" with the health of students, faculty and the larger community.

"The newly appointed Florida Surgeon General has issued a rule that parents get to decide whether their asymptomatic child who has been directly exposed to COVID-19 will quarantine," wrote OCCTA President Wendy Doromal. "As if maintaining protection during this pandemic has not been enough of a challenge, now the state’s head physician will allow parents to play Russian Roulette with the health of other students, educators, and the community at large. With more students on campus and less social distancing possible it is incredible that state leaders suggest eliminating protections that were in place last year. They have made learning and teaching in our schools extra fearful and uncertain."



Related Orange County Public Schools impose universal mask mandate for 60 days
OCPS will require all students to wear masks, starting Monday.
Orange County Public Schools impose universal mask mandate for 60 days
By Alex Galbraith
Blogs

Orange County recently bucked rules set by the state of Florida around requiring masks. Though the administration of Ron DeSantis threatened to pull funding from districts that imposed mask mandates, the School Board voted to make masking mandatory through October 30 with the backing of the CTA.



Since then, the ban on mask mandates has wound its way through Florida courts. It was initially overturned by a Leon County judge, before being appealed by the DeSantis administration. Though that same judge ordered that the mask ban be lifted during appeal for the safety of Florida's children and parents, a higher court ruled that the ban would remain in place until a decision was reached.


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando's Rebel Rock Festival has been canceled Read More

  2. Years after lawmakers ordered Florida officials to grant a medical marijuana license to a Black farmer, it hasn’t happened Read More

  3. Rebel Rock Orlando continues to shuffle headliners as Incubus drops out over COVID-19 concerns Read More

  4. Florida craft store challenges vaccine passport ban in new lawsuit Read More

  5. Florida preparing to boycott Ben & Jerry's, Unilever over decision not to sell in occupied Palestine Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 22, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation