Every Halloween event happening in Orlando this year (that we know about)

Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando
Here is this year's running list of all the creepiest haunts, most fright-tastic film events and spookiest soirees this Halloween season in the greater Orlando area. We'll be adding more events to this blog … when you least expect it! Read on, if you dare.
Sept. 3-Oct. 31
Halloween Horror Nights
Universal’s Halloween centerpiece event returns for a landmark 30th year with ghouls old and new. Universal Orlando Resort, 6000 Universal Blvd., universalorlando.com
, $71-$285.
Sept. 17-Oct. 31
Scream n' Stream
The haunted drive-through experience relocated for its sophomore edition from the Boggy Creek swamp to the Oviedo Mall parking lot. The self-driven interactive dark ride lets passengers pew-pew with laser-tag guns against legions of zombies, clowns and big effing monsters. Oviedo Mall, 1700 Oviedo Mall Blvd., Oviedo, screamnstream.com
, $52-$85 per car.
Sept. 19-Oct. 31
Howl-O-Scream
The Busch Gardens Tampa Halloween mainstay comes to thrill and chill Orlando for the first time. SeaWorld, 7007 Sea World Drive, seaworld.com
, $42-$130.
Sept. 26–Nov. 16
Fathom Events FrightFest
Enzian isn't the only game in town with the cinematic horror marathons. Fathom's FrightFest brings an eclectic slate of horror films to participating theaters in the Orlando area, including Dracula, Carrie
and Evil Dead
. Various locations, fathomevents.com
, prices vary per screening.
Sept. 30–Nov. 7
The Haunted Road
Locally-grown drive-thru Halloween experience is back for another Halloween season, with a thematic departure from last year's scary fairy tales. "By day, the land is seemingly ordinary, but after sunset, eerie occurrences, paranormal phenomena, and ghost sightings are the norm." 15239 Lake Pickett Road, thehauntedroad.com
, $10.99-$16.99.
Oct. 1-30
A Petrified Forest
Stalwart and terrifying local haunt returns yet again, promising an all-new "scare trail" worth of frights. 1360 E Altamonte Drive, Altamonte Springs, apetrifiedforest.com
, $29.50-$48.50
Oct. 2-30
Enzian Theater's 13 Films of Halloween
From seminal Troma productions to pulpy grindhouse to flicks for the kiddies to Vincent Price's finest and maybe hammiest performance ever, this year's 13 Film of Halloween has something for pretty much all scare thresholds. Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., enzian.org
, $9-$12.
Oct. 22-24
Spooky Empire
Local horror convention returns with a formidable lineup of guests including wrestler Mick Foley, Lance Henriksen, Kathy Najimy, Robert "Freddy" Englund and a whole host of his onscreen victims, Freddie Prinzie Jr. and many more. Hyatt Regency Orlando, 9801 International Drive, spookyempire.com
, $40-$250.
Oct. 28-31
Suwannee Hulaween
The annual musical phantasmagoria that is Suwannee Hulaween is going down over a long Halloween weekend of sensory overload in Live Oak with headliners like the String Cheese Incident (playing three nights in a row), Skrillex, My Morning Jacket and Leon Bridges. Scariest thing? It's already sold out. Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park, Live Oak, suwanneehulaween.com
, SOLD OUT.
Oct. 30
Eden Bar Halloween Party
The Eden Bar's annual Halloween mash returns with plenty of eating, drinking and being scary promised. Includes a costume contest. 9 p.m., Eden Bar, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., enzian.org
, $15.
Oct. 30
'90s Zombie Raver Invasion!
We'll choose to believe this event is in homage to the unfortunate Return fo the Living Dead
sequel Rave to the Grave
, where ravers get dosed with zombie-making trioxin. In any case, Delusions of Grandeur (featuring Gavin Hardkiss and Rabbit in the Moon's David Christophere) headline his revenge of the undead '90s kids. Ace Cafe, 100 W. Livingston St., acecafeusa.com
, $55-$75.
–
