Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando catches fire, leading to death of 23 cats

click to enlarge Photo via Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando

Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando shared that 23 cats died in a fire at their Orlando shelter overnight.

Her little meow at the end 😭😭😭 ANOTHER cat was just rescued from the rubble. What an incredible moment to witness. That makes 19 cats that survived the fire. Still many unaccounted for. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/MXjtSist9Y — Christy Turner (@CTurnerWFTV) September 16, 2021

The Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando's Orlando location caught fire last night at around 10:30 p.m. While firefighters, police and shelter staff were able to rescue all dogs on the premises, the animal shelter reports that 23 cats perished.The shelter shared the sad news to their Facebook, noting that all the animals will be taken to the shelter's Sanford location."We are heartbroken to share that Pet Alliance’s Orlando location was damaged by a devastating fire last night," they said. "We are very sad to report that we lost 23 cats to the fire, but firefighters and staff were able to save ALL of the dogs."Bodycam footage released by the Orange County Sheriff's Office shows people pulling dogs and cats out of the burning building. Officials believe that the fire started near the front of the building, closer to the area where the cats are kept. Firefighters continue to rescue cats from the rubble of the building.Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando is accepting donations at their website