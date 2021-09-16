Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Thursday, September 16, 2021

Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando catches fire, leading to death of 23 cats

Posted By on Thu, Sep 16, 2021 at 10:54 AM

click to enlarge Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando shared that 23 cats died in a fire at their Orlando shelter overnight. - PHOTO VIA PET ALLIANCE OF GREATER ORLANDO
  • Photo via Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando
  • Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando shared that 23 cats died in a fire at their Orlando shelter overnight.

The Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando's Orlando location caught fire last night at around 10:30 p.m. While firefighters, police and shelter staff were able to rescue all dogs on the premises, the animal shelter reports that 23 cats perished.

The shelter shared the sad news to their Facebook, noting that all the animals will be taken to the shelter's Sanford location.



"We are heartbroken to share that Pet Alliance’s Orlando location was damaged by a devastating fire last night," they said. "We are very sad to report that we lost 23 cats to the fire, but firefighters and staff were able to save ALL of the dogs."

Bodycam footage released by the Orange County Sheriff's Office shows people pulling dogs and cats out of the burning building.



Officials believe that the fire started near the front of the building, closer to the area where the cats are kept. Firefighters continue to rescue cats from the rubble of the building.


Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando is accepting donations at their website.


