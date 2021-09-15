Florida Legislature to hear bills that could lead to smoking bans at beaches, parks

click to enlarge Photo via Adobe Images

An effort to allow local governments to restrict smoking on beaches and in public parks is back before the Legislature.Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, and Rep. Randy Fine, a Brevard County Republican, filed bills (SB 224 and HB 105) on Wednesday that would allow counties and municipalities to restrict smoking within the boundaries of public beaches and parks. The bills would create an exemption to a law that gives the state control of regulation of smoking.Gruters’ bill also would prohibit smoking in state parks. The bills are filed for consideration during the 2022 legislative session, which will start in January. Similar proposals during the 2021 session drew support from two Senate committees but were not heard in the House.