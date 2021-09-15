Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, September 15, 2021

Bloggytown

Florida Legislature to hear bills that could lead to smoking bans at beaches, parks

Posted By on Wed, Sep 15, 2021 at 4:56 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ADOBE IMAGES
  • Photo via Adobe Images

An effort to allow local governments to restrict smoking on beaches and in public parks is back before the Legislature.

Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, and Rep. Randy Fine, a Brevard County Republican, filed bills (SB 224 and HB 105) on Wednesday that would allow counties and municipalities to restrict smoking within the boundaries of public beaches and parks. The bills would create an exemption to a law that gives the state control of regulation of smoking.



Gruters’ bill also would prohibit smoking in state parks. The bills are filed for consideration during the 2022 legislative session, which will start in January. Similar proposals during the 2021 session drew support from two Senate committees but were not heard in the House.


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando Museum of Art plans to open Chihuly rooftop garden at new downtown campus Read More

  2. Florida's vaccine passport ban takes effect today Read More

  3. Viral video compares Florida's COVID-19 death toll to Vietnam War Read More

  4. Florida Hospital Association reports dramatic drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations Read More

  5. Photo showing woman lying on floor of Florida COVID-19 antibody clinic goes viral Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

Sept. 15, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation