Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Piano restaurant planned for Hannibal Square in Winter Park

Posted By on Tue, Sep 14, 2021 at 4:10 PM

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA GOOGLE MAPS
  • Screenshot via Google Maps

A piano restaurant is opening in Winter Park's Hannibal Square.

According to the Orlando Business Journal, Cafe-Boutique Piano will open at 558 W. New England Ave., the former home (in another life) of Dexter's of Winter Park. While the ownership group didn't speak with the publication, their representative shared that it would focus on European cuisine with a nightly piano accompaniment on an antique piano. The restaurant known as Cafe-Boutique Piano will seat 36 people across 1200 square feet.



The restuarant is expected to be open by 2022.

