Florida man tased for twerking during rainy traffic stop

As recent news out of the Orange County Sheriff's Office will tell you, the law doesn't look too kindly on dance moves. A Florida man found that out the hard way this week, when he was tased after twerking during a traffic stop on Sept. 7 In video captured by a passing motorist, Richard Wolfe of Crystal River rubs himself on the outside of his SUV while thrusting his hips at a police officer. The 57-year-old proceeds to get down and twerk before dancing into the traffic lanes of State Road 44 in Inverness.At one point, Wolfe removed a knife from his waistband and tossed it into the grass."What are you scared of? I got knives, you got a gun!," he yelled at the officers, per their arrest report.Wolfe was initially pulled over for using the grass median and turn lanes to pass traffic. After being tased and arrested, he was booked in the Citrus County Jail on charges of resisting an officer without violence, fleeing from law enforcement after being ordered to stop, and reckless driving.Unfortunately for Wolfe, ignorance of the booty and knowing when you're shaking it is no excuse (as established in).