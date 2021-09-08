School mask mandates will stay in place while Florida appeals ruling

click to enlarge Adobe

A judge ruled that Florida's mask mandate bans could not continue while the state appealed a decision overturning said bans.

Leon County Circuit Court Judge Leon Cooper, the same judge who overturned the mask mandate ban last week, agreed with parents' arguments against a stay requested by the DeSantis administration while they appealed the ruling.

Ultimately, Cooper agreed with parents that the continued ban on masks ran the risk of causing harm to children and faculty.

“There’s no dispute about [the ongoing pandemic],” Cooper said. “We have a variant that is more infectious and more dangerous to children than the one we had last year.”

Cooper noted that children under 12 are ineligible for the vaccine and have no other means of protection from the pandemic than mitigation like masks and distancing.“It's undisputed that the Delta variant is far more infectious than the prior to their prior version of the virus, and that children are more susceptible to the Delta variant than to the form from a year ago,” Cooper said. “In particular for children under 12, they cannot be vaccinated. Therefore, there's really only one or two means to protect them against the virus as either stay at home, or mask.”