The Heard

Thursday, September 2, 2021

Orlando musician Aisha Badru preps new album on Nettwerk Records

Thu, Sep 2, 2021 at 3:04 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY JEFFERY TRAPANI COURTESY GIRLIE ACTION
  • Photo by Jeffery Trapani courtesy Girlie Action
Orlando indie-folk musician Aisha Badru is set to release her newest mini-album through storied record label Nettwerk — once home to Skinny Puppy and Sarah McLachlan — at the end of the year.

Badru's six-song EP, The Way Back Home, drops on Dec. 3. Her songs meld lush electronic ambience with fragile, folky intimacy to a very immediate effect.



Badru relocated from New York to a stone's throw from the City Beautiful a while back, where she's living the permaculture life with her partner and children..

Badur has only been making music for a few years, but she's already gathered up a fervent fanbase, millions upon millions of Spotify streams, a record deal and praise from outlets like Afropunk and Clash. NPR, too, praised Badru's work, saying that  "her songs' sense of intimacy, pull you closer until she might as well be whispering
directly into your ear.”

“I knew exactly what to say without thinking about it," said Badru about the album in a press statement. "It was as if I was writing exactly from my heart.”

Definitely one to watch.




