Sanford's Central Florida Zoo to host Asian Lantern Festival this holiday season

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Central Florida Zoo

This holiday season will see the return of the popular 'Asian Lantern Festival: Into the Wild' to the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens in Sanford.From Nov. 19-Jan. 16, 2022, the Zoo's environs will be illuminated by 30 massive, handcrafted lanterns, powered by thousands of LED lights. The Asian Lantern Festival premiered in 2019, but understandably had to take a time-out in 2020.“We’re thrilled to be able to bring this popular event back to the Zoo,” said Dino Ferri, Central Florida Zoo CEO, in a press statement. “People flock to this event, and when you see these beautiful lanterns illuminated, it’s easy to see why. We’re happy to provide a fun, festive and cultural experience for folks in Central Florida again to end the year and start 2022.”The evening event will take place outdoors, on a 3/4-mile lantern-lit stretch through the zoo. The event requires a separate ticket from regular zoo admission.Online purchase of event tickets ahead of time through the Central Florida Zoo is recommended.