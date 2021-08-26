Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, August 26, 2021

The Gist

Sanford's Central Florida Zoo to host Asian Lantern Festival this holiday season

Posted By on Thu, Aug 26, 2021 at 11:44 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY CENTRAL FLORIDA ZOO
  • Photo courtesy Central Florida Zoo
This holiday season will see the return of the popular 'Asian Lantern Festival: Into the Wild' to the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens in Sanford.

From Nov. 19-Jan. 16, 2022, the Zoo's environs will be illuminated by 30 massive, handcrafted lanterns, powered by thousands of LED lights.  The Asian Lantern Festival premiered in 2019, but understandably had to take a time-out in 2020.



“We’re thrilled to be able to bring this popular event back to the Zoo,” said Dino Ferri, Central Florida Zoo CEO, in a press statement. “People flock to this event, and when you see these beautiful lanterns illuminated, it’s easy to see why. We’re happy to provide a fun, festive and cultural experience for folks in Central Florida again to end the year and start 2022.”

The evening event will take place outdoors, on a 3/4-mile lantern-lit stretch through the zoo. The event requires a separate ticket from regular zoo admission.

Online purchase of event tickets ahead of time through the Central Florida Zoo is recommended.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. AdventHealth reports that Central Florida COVID-19 hospitalizations are waning Read More

  2. AdventHealth morgues at capacity due to COVID-19 deaths Read More

  3. Orlando icon Ginger Minj makes the final round of 'RuPaul's Drag Race: All-Stars 6' Read More

  4. Florida judge overturns Gov. Ron DeSantis' mask mandate ban in public schools Read More

  5. Judge weighs whether Florida broke the law in ending expanded unemployment benefits early Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 25, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation