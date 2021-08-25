Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Wednesday, August 25, 2021

Orlando's Renaissance Theatre Company to debut new Ivanhoe performance space with 'Nosferatu' in October

Posted By on Wed, Aug 25, 2021 at 12:54 PM

click to enlarge ILLUSTRATION COURTESY RENAISSANCE THEATER COMPANY
  • Illustration courtesy Renaissance Theater Company
Orlando's Renaissance Theatre Company has found a new headquarters in Ivanhoe Village, transforming a warehouse on Princeton Street into a new theater space. And they're going to christen it with a dramatization of the seminal vampire flick Nosferatu.

As reported by Bungalower, the purchase of the warehouse at 415 E. Princeton St. is set to be finalized on Sept. 7, but would appear to be all but a done deal with events already advertised.



Renaissance posted a walkthrough video of their new home on their Facebook page Wednesday, teasing some of their layout plans for the building: a costume/scene shop, rehearsal space/smaller performance venue, lobby bar/cabaret space and a main theater that would seat approximately 200.

There will be a fundraiser event on Sept. 10-11 with performances and an exclusive tour of the facility, but the real debut of the space will be a production of Nosferatu, reimagined as a theatrical "immersive horror experience" set to run from Oct. 1-31, just in time for Halloween.

Guests of Renaissance Theatre Company productions will have to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination prior to attending an event.




Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

