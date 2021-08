Orlando's Renaissance Theatre Company to debut new Ivanhoe performance space with 'Nosferatu' in October

click to enlarge Illustration courtesy Renaissance Theater Company

Orlando's Renaissance Theatre Company has found a new headquarters in Ivanhoe Village, transforming a warehouse on Princeton Street into a new theater space. And they're going to christen it with a dramatization of the seminal vampire flick As reported by Bungalower , the purchase of the warehouse at 415 E. Princeton St. is set to be finalized on Sept. 7, but would appear to be all but a done deal with events already advertised. Renaissance posted a walkthrough video of their new home on their Facebook page Wednesday, teasing some of their layout plans for the building: a costume/scene shop, rehearsal space/smaller performance venue, lobby bar/cabaret space and a main theater that would seat approximately 200.There will be a fundraiser event on Sept. 10-11 with performances and an exclusive tour of the facility, but the real debut of the space will be a production ofreimagined as a theatrical "immersive horror experience" set to run from Oct. 1-31, just in time for Halloween.Guests of Renaissance Theatre Company productions will have to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination prior to attending an event.