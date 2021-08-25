Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, August 25, 2021

Bloggytown

Orlando Fire Chief arrested for allegedly assaulting woman in North Carolina

Posted By on Wed, Aug 25, 2021 at 1:54 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY MECKLENBERG COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
  • Courtesy Mecklenberg County Sheriff's Office

Orlando Fire Chief Benjamin Barksdale was arrested on an assault charge from North Carolina on Tuesday. According to department officials, Barksdale turned himself in to authorities in Mecklenberg County, North Carolina.

The city of Orlando suspended Barksdale upon being made aware of the warrant for his arrest earlier this month. Barksdale is accused of assault and battery on a woman. According to a report from the Orlando Sentinel, a 26-year-old woman and 55-year-old man told area police that Barksdale assaulted them in front of a sushi restaurant.



“We have been made aware of a misdemeanor arrest warrant involving Fire Chief Benjamin Barksdale in the state of North Carolina. Chief Barksdale has been suspended with pay. In his absence, the acting Fire Chief will be Deputy Fire Chief Craig Buckley,” the city shared in a statement.


Barksdale has bonded out, per the Sentinel.


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Speaking of Orlando, arrests

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. AdventHealth reports that Central Florida COVID-19 hospitalizations are waning Read More

  2. Sanford's Central Florida Zoo to host Asian Lantern Festival this holiday season Read More

  3. Orlando icon Ginger Minj makes the final round of 'RuPaul's Drag Race: All-Stars 6' Read More

  4. AdventHealth morgues at capacity due to COVID-19 deaths Read More

  5. Judge weighs whether Florida broke the law in ending expanded unemployment benefits early Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 25, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation