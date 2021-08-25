Orlando Fire Chief arrested for allegedly assaulting woman in North Carolina

click to enlarge Courtesy Mecklenberg County Sheriff's Office

Orlando Fire Chief Benjamin Barksdale was arrested on an assault charge from North Carolina on Tuesday. According to department officials, Barksdale turned himself in to authorities in Mecklenberg County, North Carolina.The city of Orlando suspended Barksdale upon being made aware of the warrant for his arrest earlier this month. Barksdale is accused of assault and battery on a woman. According to a report from the, a 26-year-old woman and 55-year-old man told area police that Barksdale assaulted them in front of a sushi restaurant.“We have been made aware of a misdemeanor arrest warrant involving Fire Chief Benjamin Barksdale in the state of North Carolina. Chief Barksdale has been suspended with pay. In his absence, the acting Fire Chief will be Deputy Fire Chief Craig Buckley,” the city shared in a statement.Barksdale has bonded out, per the