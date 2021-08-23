SeaWorld Orlando's Ice Breaker coaster to open in February

click to enlarge Photo via SeaWorld Orlando

Ice Breaker will send riders up a 93-foot-tall spike that reaches a 100-degree angle.

SeaWorld's Ice Breaker coaster will officially open in February.The Orlando theme park announced the opening date of its long-awaited roller coaster on Monday, noting that the first launched roller coaster in park history will begin taking riders early next year.The park went all in on launches with their first foray into the high-speed thrill mechanic. The coaster boasts four launches, both forward and backward, with one sending riders up a 93-foot-tall spike that sits at a beyond-vertical angle of 100 degrees.In spite of this, SeaWorld maintains that the ride is safe for very young riders. Its height requirement is a mere 48 inches. SeaWorld President Kyle Miller apologized for the delay of the ride in the park's official announcement.“We recognize there was a lot of anticipation and excitement for this new ride, and then due to the unprecedented challenges of the last two years, the opening was delayed.” said park President Kyle Miller, “We apologize for this delay and thank our fans for their patience. We know that they are going to love this one-of-a-kind thrill ride which complements our existing exhilarating ride portfolio perfectly. We are excited to finally be able to confirm Ice Breaker opening in February 2022.”