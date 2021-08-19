Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Thursday, August 19, 2021

Tampa's Busch Gardens is getting Florida’s first theme park Chick-fil-A location

Posted By on Thu, Aug 19, 2021 at 3:37 PM

Chick-fil-A will open a new location inside Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, which is the first time the popular chicken sandwich chain will open within a theme park in Florida.

In a Thursday press release, the new spot plans to debut sometime this fall, taking over the former Bengal Bistro in the Jungala area of the park. Like regular Chick-fil-A locations, the new BG version will offer the typical lunch and dinner menu items, and will, of course, be closed on Sundays.



“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Chick-fil-A to offer more culinary options for our guests during their visit at Busch Gardens,” said Neal Thurman, Park President for Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island in a statement. “We are proud to open this new location, the first Chick-fil-A in a Florida theme park, with a great community partner, giving us the opportunity to revitalize an existing restaurant and provide more dining space for our guests.”

And yes, Chic-fil-A’s CEO is still supporting anti-LGBTQ groups.

This post originally appeared at Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.


