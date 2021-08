Whiskey Lou's to end indoor smoking on September 1

click to enlarge Image via Whiskey Lou's Lounge/Facebook

Venerable dive and Orlando institution Whiskey Lou's Lounge is butting out: putting an end to smoking inside the bar.According to Bungalower , the move to go smoke-free indoors is part of a series of changes to The Milk District's most cash-only bar. Itsa Chicken will be taking up residence in the bar's kitchen and the new food might have something to do with the desire to push smokers out back.Bungalower added that the building's mural was being replaced with something that nodded toward the new chicken shack. Death stick die-hards can take solace in the fact that the bar plans to build a covered back patio for the purpose of sitting and smoking.