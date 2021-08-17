Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Whiskey Lou's to end indoor smoking on September 1

Posted By on Tue, Aug 17, 2021 at 12:47 PM

IMAGE VIA WHISKEY LOU'S LOUNGE/FACEBOOK
  • Image via Whiskey Lou's Lounge/Facebook

Venerable dive and Orlando institution Whiskey Lou's Lounge is butting out: putting an end to smoking inside the bar.

According to Bungalower, the move to go smoke-free indoors is part of a series of changes to The Milk District's most cash-only bar. Itsa Chicken will be taking up residence in the bar's kitchen and the new food might have something to do with the desire to push smokers out back.




Bungalower added that the building's mural was being replaced with something that nodded toward the new chicken shack. Death stick die-hards can take solace in the fact that the bar plans to build a covered back patio for the purpose of sitting and smoking. 


Location Details Whiskey Lou's Lounge
121 N. Bumby Ave.
Milk District
Orlando, FL
407-896-2593
9am-2pm Monday-Saturday, noon- 2pm Sunday
Bar/Pub
Map


