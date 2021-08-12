Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, August 12, 2021

The Heard

Nas, Sylvan Esso top first wave of Gasparilla Music Festival lineup

Posted By on Thu, Aug 12, 2021 at 12:53 PM

click to enlarge Nas is the biggest name from the first phase of the Gasparilla Music Festival lineup. - PHOTO VIA FACEBOOK/NAS
  • Photo via Facebook/Nas
  • Nas is the biggest name from the first phase of the Gasparilla Music Festival lineup.

Nas’ new album, King’s Disease 2, could end up being the best hip-hop record of the summer, and Tampa fans will have a chance to hear it live and in person this fall when the Queens MC headlines Gasparilla Music Festival (GMF) in October.

GMF announced its phase one lineup this morning, and the 47-year-old is rapper tops the bill along with North Carolina indie-pop duo Sylvan Esso, Southern jam rock legend Govt’Mule, Florida duo Sofi Tukker, pop favorite Matt & Kim and indie-rock band Parquet Courts.



Related Tampa's Gasparilla Music Festival plans to return this fall
Tampa's Gasparilla Music Festival plans to return this fall
By Ray Roa
Blogs

Other national acts on the bill include Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Keller Williams’ Grateful Grass, St. Pete’s own world music export Hip Abduction, alt-country favorite Old 97’s and “Bust A Move” hitmaker Young MC.

As previously promised, GMF’s 10th anniversary lineup is also a showcase of Florida’s best homegrown talent, including Bay area locals like Noan Partly, Pusha Preme, Visit Neptune, Ella Jet & Future Soul and Glove, which just played Lollapalooza.

A daily schedule has yet to be announced, but the festival has expanded to three days in 2021, and kicks off on Friday, Oct. 1 before wrapping on Oct. 3. GMF 2022 is still on for March 11-12. Tickets to GMF 2021 are on sale now and start at $40 for a two-day GA pass.

Undoubtedly on the minds of music festival goers this fall, however, is the fast-spreading delta variant, which—combined with vaccine hesitancy and little to no mask or social distancing mandates—has made the South a hotbed for COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Last weekend, New Orleans JazzFest was canceled. In Tennessee, Bonnaroo (and many Nashville venues) announced vaxx or negative COVID test requirements.

GMF’s Executive Director, David Cox, told Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, that his team is closely monitoring the COVID situation and believes there will certainly be coronavirus precautions in place at GMF 2021.

Cox, however, stopped short of providing specifics just yet and would not say whether or not GMF’s health plan will include proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.

Look below to get the full phase one lineup announcement.

Gasparilla Music Festival 2021 lineup (phase one announcement)


Nas
Sylvan Esso
Gov't Mule
Sofi Tukker
Matt & Kim
Parquet Courts
Preservation Hall Jazz Band
Keller Williams
Grateful Grass
The Hip Abduction
Old 97's
99 Neighbors
Young MC
BabyJake
Glove
Vella
The Wildmans
Bears and Lions
BadCameo
Perception w/ Wave Theory
Row
Jomah
Pusha Preme
Oxford Noland
Ivy Alex
Visit Neptune
Ella Jet & Future Soul
The Drain Outs
Leon Majcen
Noan Partly



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

Things to do in Orlando, Aug. 11-17: MegaCon, Lil Baby, Hüsker Dü Tribute
Orlando's Future Bartenderz serves up pop absurdity of the highest order
Orlando concert picks, Aug. 11-18: Zeta, Gerald Law II, Future Bartenderz
New Orlando music drops: Trotsky's Watercooler, Gamma Waves and saying goodbye to Jim O'Rourke
Paris Hilton’s Netflix cooking show isn’t even failing upward — it’s more like ‘barely trying sideways’
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando remains in Tropical Storm Fred's potential path Read More

  2. Florida judge to hear parents' lawsuit over Gov. DeSantis' mask mandate ban Read More

  3. Comedian Bill Burr calls Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis a 'fucking piece of shit' over state's coronavirus response Read More

  4. Orange County says few students have opted out of mask requirement as other area districts vote to keep masks optional Read More

  5. Comedian Martin Lawrence wants to get 'Lit AF' in Orlando this September Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 11, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation