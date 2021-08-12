Nas, Sylvan Esso top first wave of Gasparilla Music Festival lineup

click to enlarge Photo via Facebook/Nas

Nas is the biggest name from the first phase of the Gasparilla Music Festival lineup.

Nas’ new album,, could end up being the best hip-hop record of the summer, and Tampa fans will have a chance to hear it live and in person this fall when the Queens MC headlines Gasparilla Music Festival (GMF) in October.GMF announced its phase one lineup this morning, and the 47-year-old is rapper tops the bill along with North Carolina indie-pop duo Sylvan Esso, Southern jam rock legend Govt’Mule, Florida duo Sofi Tukker, pop favorite Matt & Kim and indie-rock band Parquet Courts.Other national acts on the bill include Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Keller Williams’ Grateful Grass, St. Pete’s own world music export Hip Abduction, alt-country favorite Old 97’s and “Bust A Move” hitmaker Young MC.As previously promised, GMF’s 10th anniversary lineup is also a showcase of Florida’s best homegrown talent, including Bay area locals like Noan Partly, Pusha Preme, Visit Neptune, Ella Jet & Future Soul and Glove, which just played Lollapalooza.A daily schedule has yet to be announced, but the festival has expanded to three days in 2021, and kicks off on Friday, Oct. 1 before wrapping on Oct. 3. GMF 2022 is still on for March 11-12. Tickets to GMF 2021 are on sale now and start at $40 for a two-day GA pass.Undoubtedly on the minds of music festival goers this fall, however, is the fast-spreading delta variant, which—combined with vaccine hesitancy and little to no mask or social distancing mandates—has made the South a hotbed for COVID-19 hospitalizations.Last weekend, New Orleans JazzFest was canceled. In Tennessee, Bonnaroo (and many Nashville venues) announced vaxx or negative COVID test requirements.GMF’s Executive Director, David Cox, told Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, that his team is closely monitoring the COVID situation and believes there will certainly be coronavirus precautions in place at GMF 2021.Cox, however, stopped short of providing specifics just yet and would not say whether or not GMF’s health plan will include proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.Look below to get the full phase one lineup announcement.NasSylvan EssoGov't MuleSofi TukkerMatt & KimParquet CourtsPreservation Hall Jazz BandKeller WilliamsGrateful GrassThe Hip AbductionOld 97's99 NeighborsYoung MCBabyJakeGloveVellaThe WildmansBears and LionsBadCameoPerception w/ Wave TheoryRowJomahPusha PremeOxford NolandIvy AlexVisit NeptuneElla Jet & Future SoulThe Drain OutsLeon MajcenNoan Partly