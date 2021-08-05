Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, August 5, 2021

Bloggytown

Florida Ag Commissioner Nikki Fried seeks federal money for schools stripped of funding over mask policy

Posted By on Thu, Aug 5, 2021 at 5:23 PM

click to enlarge Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is seeking funds for school districts that might get defunded over mask mandates. - ADOBE
  • Adobe
  • Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is seeking funds for school districts that might get defunded over mask mandates.

With Gov. Ron DeSantis threatening to withhold money from school districts that require students to wear masks during the COVID-19 pandemic, state Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said Thursday she is asking the federal government to help offset any lost state dollars.

Fried, a Democrat who is running for governor in 2022, said she’s looking for a way to get federal money sent directly to local schools, without going through the Legislature or the state Department of Education.



“If this governor does what he is threatening to do and holds back money from them (the districts) if they make the right decision for their communities, first of all I don’t know if that is even constitutional. Second of all, I’m working with the White House to see if there are additional resources that could come down from Washington D.C,,” Fried said during a news conference at the Capitol.

DeSantis issued an executive order last week designed to prevent school districts from requiring students to wear masks. The order also threatened to withhold money from districts, as DeSantis argues that parents should be able to decide whether children wear masks.

Related 1 in 5 coronavirus tests in Orange County are coming back positive
1 in 5 coronavirus tests in Orange County are coming back positive
By Alex Galbraith
Blogs

Democrats have criticized DeSantis for trying to take away local control, and at least three school districts, in Broward, Alachua and Duval counties, are moving ahead with efforts to require masks for students in some or all grade levels. Leon County is requesting DeSantis allow a temporary mask mandate for kindergarten through eighth-grade students.

“School boards should absolutely have the authority to make decisions that are in the best interests of their students and teachers, without facing political retribution, period,” Fried said.

Money typically flows to districts through a state funding formula, with lawmakers approving amounts in the annual budget.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

Paris Hilton’s Netflix cooking show isn’t even failing upward — it’s more like ‘barely trying sideways’
The Monroe in Creative Village is a paradigm of modern comfort, in design and cuisine
Things to do in Orlando, Aug. 4-10: WWE Monday Night Raw, a hip-hop/Grateful Dead mashup, and an outdoor fest featuring Trina, Adina Howard and Lyfe Jennings
Orlando concert picks, Aug. 7-11: Weedeater, Joe Buck Yourself, Hadley's Hope, Baishui
Things to do in Orlando, July 28-Aug. 3: Rauw Alejandro, Struggle Jennings, Auto Chlor, Teni the Entertainer, Dave Koz
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis responds to Joe Biden's comments about Florida's COVID-19 numbers Read More

  2. Nightclub owners to open Mexican restaurant on Park Avenue in Winter Park Read More

  3. Florida rep. Matt Gaetz mocks Delta variant of COVID-19 as state sets new case, hospitalization records Read More

  4. AdventHealth buys Orlando's Holy Land Experience Read More

  5. School districts get creative in working around Florida's mask mandate ban Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 4, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation