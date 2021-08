click to enlarge Photo courtesy of American Social

Orlando Burger Week starts on August 11.

In the halcyon year of 1984, a certain Ms. Clara Peller pointedly inquired, " Where's the beef ?" Wendy's was the answer way back then, but if asked that question today, we'd surely point her and any other hungry souls in search of meaty sustenance to the all-star roster of restaurants participating in Orlando Burger Week 2021.From Aug. 11-Aug. 25 (we added five more days, because burger time is different than linear time), 24 Orlando-area restaurants will be competing for your hard-earned burger budget with unique creations, off-menu specialties and even beer pairings. Event better, these custom burgers will only cost you $6 each.If you want to eat your burgers at home, carry-out will be available at most participating restaurants with a $5 fee per order (limited to five $6 burgers per carry-out order).Don't forget to download your Orlando Burger Week 2021 Passport to keep track of your culinary travels. And remember, Burger Week starts on Aug. 11! You can access the full list of restaurants, a burger map and all the other relevant info on our Burger Week website