VOTE FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 NOW THROUGH AUG. 1!

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, July 29, 2021

Bloggytown

The 'penis snake' is Florida's latest invasive species

Posted By on Thu, Jul 29, 2021 at 3:26 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF AUSTIN PRECHTEL
  • PHOTO COURTESY OF AUSTIN PRECHTEL

They aren’t technically snakes or penises, but scientists have now confirmed that Florida is currently home to the invasive “penis snakes.

According to a report for the Florida Museum of Natural History, recent DNA testing confirms that legless amphibians captured in Miami’s Tamiami Canal two years ago are, in fact caecilians, otherwise known as “penis snakes.”



The specimens are the first known example of the species found in the U.S.

Native to Colombia and Venezuela, the eel-like animals are technically called “typhlonectes natans,” and are a type of caecilians, which can range in size from a few inches to 5 feet long, depending on the species.

Caecilians, which roughly translates to “blind ones” in Latin, have poor eyesight, but use a pair of sensory tentacles to help them find food. Little is known about typhlonectes natans, but experts say they are a completely separate order of amphibians, distinct from frogs, toads, salamanders and newts, and prefer warm, slow-moving bodies of shallow fresh water with aquatic vegetation.

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF NOAH MUELLER
  • PHOTO COURTESY OF NOAH MUELLER

While they’re not much of a threat to humans, the Florida Museum of Natural History isn’t really sure how much of an impact typhlonectes natans will have on native wildlife, other than they hunt and scavenge for various kinds of small animals.

Related Meet Florida's latest invasive species: the Western Clawed Frog
Meet Florida's latest invasive species: the Western Clawed Frog
By Colin Wolf
Blogs

“Very little is known about these animals in the wild, but there’s nothing particularly dangerous about them, and they don’t appear to be serious predators,” said Coleman Sheehy, Florida Museum’s Herpetology Collection manager. “They’ll probably eat small animals and get eaten by larger ones. This could be just another non-native species in the South Florida mix.”

The first typhlonectes natan specimen, which was two-feet-long, was first captured back in 2019 in Miami’s C-4 Canal, near Miami International Airport. After it died in captivity, it was later sent to the Florida Museum for DNA analysis.

Since then, Sheehy says he’s received several more specimens from the same canal. “At this point, we really don’t know enough to say whether caecilians are established in the C-4 Canal,” he said. “That’s what we want to find out.”

Experts aren’t exactly sure how they were introduced in Florida, but the Florida Museum of Natural History says typhlonectes natans are often bred in captivity, and are the most common caecilian in the pet trade, so there’s a strong chance they were released as discarded pets.

“This was not on my radar,” Sheehy added. “I didn’t think we’d one day find a caecilian in Florida. So, this was a huge surprise.”

This story originally appeared at Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Things to do in Orlando, July 28-Aug. 3: Rauw Alejandro, Struggle Jennings, Auto Chlor, Teni the Entertainer, Dave Koz
‘The Pursuit of Love,’ ‘Jungle Cruise,’ ‘Tattoo Redo’ and more streaming shows debuting this week
Orlando punks Vicious Dreams released a new record last year. Now they finally get to play the songs live
The family-style Filipino comfort fare at Hangry Dobo feeds body and soul
Things to do in Orlando, July 21-27: Shaq spins at the Vanguard; Medicare for All march; 3 new exhibits at Snap!
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of Invasive Species, Florida

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Anti-mask Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis responds to updated CDC school guidelines Read More

  2. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings declares local state of emergency, mandates county employees get vaccinated Read More

  3. Tallahassee billboards draw line between Matt Gaetz's sex trafficking investigation and Governor Ron DeSantis Read More

  4. Downtown Orlando bar Finnhenry's to close by the end of the week Read More

  5. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis mocks CDC masking recommendation as state leads the nation in COVID-19 cases Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 28, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation