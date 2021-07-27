VOTE FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 NOW THROUGH AUG. 1!

Bloggytown

Tuesday, July 27, 2021

Bloggytown

Orange County is in 'crisis mode', seeing 1000 new COVID-19 cases every day

Posted By on Tue, Jul 27, 2021 at 3:48 PM

click to enlarge IMAGE VIA ADOBE STOCK
  • Image via Adobe Stock
Florida has become a COVID-19 hotspot and cases continue to rise every day. Orange County is not exempt from that spike, with Mayor Jerry Demings noting during a briefing on Monday that the county is seeing 1,000 new COVID-19 cases per day.

"Those are the numbers we saw at the highest peak last year," Demings said. "A thousand a day is extraordinary. We are now in crisis mode."



Dr. Raul Pino from the Florida Department of Health in Orange County announced that the new infections are mainly people who refuse to vaccinate and that Orange county has lost 13 lives just the past week. As cases are increasing, area hospitals are under new strain.

On July 26, Advent Health announced that they have 946 COVID-19 inpatients across Central Florida, passing the previous peak of 900 hospitalizations that they saw in January.

In response to the constant rise of cases, starting today AdventHealth will be deferring non-time-sensitive elective outpatient surgeries at hospitals across Central Florida.

