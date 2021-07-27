VOTE FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 NOW THROUGH AUG. 1!

Tuesday, July 27, 2021

Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor Greene's press conference on Capitol rioters shut down by protesters

Posted By on Tue, Jul 27, 2021 at 2:33 PM

click to enlarge Protesters shut down a news conference headed by Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor-Greene. - SCREENSHOT VIA TWITTER/AARON RUPAR
  • Screenshot via Twitter/Aaron Rupar
  • Protesters shut down a news conference headed by Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor-Greene.

The number of places that Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene are welcome is dwindling. The little-liked trolls among the neo-conservative movement are even having trouble setting up in their own backyard. A press conference from the pair in Washington, D.C. about imprisoned alleged participants in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots was derailed entirely by protesters.

The presser and the protests come as the legislature is beginning its hearings into the January 6 riot at the Capitol building. The demonstrators ruined shots of the conference by ambling into the background with accusatory signage. At the same time, a lone person loudly blew a whistle to drown out the speakers.
The protest came well into the conference, when a group carrying a massive Trump puppet and holding signs that said "Pedophiles for Trump" appeared on the scene. C-SPAN was carrying the conference live. Protesters appear and run the conference off at about the 16-minute mark.



click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA CSPAN
  • Screenshot via CSPAN
The disruption comes shortly after Gaetz and Greene's rally was booted from a California venue. The owner preemptively put the kibosh on the rally, saying that he wanted nothing to do with the congressional reps.



Tags: , , , , ,

