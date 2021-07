Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor Greene's press conference on Capitol rioters shut down by protesters

click to enlarge Screenshot via Twitter/Aaron Rupar

Protesters shut down a news conference headed by Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor-Greene.

An attempt to hold a press conference by Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz and company was just shut down by protesters pic.twitter.com/7eP13hPZtT — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 27, 2021

Reps. Gaetz, Gosar, Gohmert, and Greene’s DOJ presser is being derailed by one whistler. pic.twitter.com/aAcsSuRSBx — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) July 27, 2021

click to enlarge Screenshot via CSPAN

The number of places that Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene are welcome is dwindling. The little-liked trolls among the neo-conservative movement are even having trouble setting up in their own backyard. A press conference from the pair in Washington, D.C. about imprisoned alleged participants in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots was derailed entirely by protesters.The presser and the protests come as the legislature is beginning its hearings into the January 6 riot at the Capitol building. The demonstrators ruined shots of the conference by ambling into the background with accusatory signage. At the same time, a lone person loudly blew a whistle to drown out the speakers.The protest came well into the conference, when a group carrying a massive Trump puppet and holding signs that said "Pedophiles for Trump" appeared on the scene. C-SPAN was carrying the conference live . Protesters appear and run the conference off at about the 16-minute mark.The disruption comes shortly after Gaetz and Greene's rally was booted from a California venue. The owner preemptively put the kibosh on the rally, saying that he wanted nothing to do with the congressional reps.