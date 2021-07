Orlando sinks to the bottom of the ocean (in Reddit competition for best Florida county)

click to enlarge Via Downtown Orlando/ Instagram

After making it into the Final Four of a Reddit competition for best county in Florida, Orange County finally sank to the bottom of the sea.The hate-a-thon has raged on for over 60 days on the Florida subreddit, with a county being deleted from the map each day (under the guise of being claimed by the ocean).Votes for the next victim were tallied by counting the number of upvotes on suggested counties in the comments of each day's post. Every post announcing the sinking of one county was also a place to vent spleens about the worst remaining municipalities. Orange County made it to a final four that also included Alachua County, Hillsborough County and Pinellas County, before being sent to a watery grave.Orange County just barely outlived Monroe County (home of the Florida Keys) and Brevard County (home of several exotic ways to get the hell out of Brevard County).With all due respect to The Swamp and Fest, we have a feeling it's going to come down to the two rival counties on the Bay.