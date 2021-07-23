VOTE FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 NOW THROUGH AUG. 1!

Friday, July 23, 2021

Orlando sinks to the bottom of the ocean (in Reddit competition for best Florida county)

Posted By on Fri, Jul 23, 2021 at 12:47 PM

click to enlarge VIA DOWNTOWN ORLANDO/ INSTAGRAM
  • Via Downtown Orlando/ Instagram

After making it into the Final Four of a Reddit competition for best county in Florida, Orange County finally sank to the bottom of the sea.

The hate-a-thon has raged on for over 60 days on the Florida subreddit, with a county being deleted from the map each day (under the guise of being claimed by the ocean).



Votes for the next victim were tallied by counting the number of upvotes on suggested counties in the comments of each day's post. Every post announcing the sinking of one county was also a place to vent spleens about the worst remaining municipalities. Orange County made it to a final four that also included Alachua County, Hillsborough County and Pinellas County, before being sent to a watery grave. 


Orange County just barely outlived Monroe County (home of the Florida Keys) and Brevard County (home of several exotic ways to get the hell out of Brevard County).

With all due respect to The Swamp and Fest, we have a feeling it's going to come down to the two rival counties on the Bay.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

