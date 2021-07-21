VOTE FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 NOW THROUGH AUG. 1!

Wednesday, July 21, 2021

Wrestling promotion Ring of Honor to hold pay-per-view taping in Central Florida this September

Posted By on Wed, Jul 21, 2021 at 11:47 AM

Wrestling promotion Ring of Honor has announced a return to Central Florida at the tail end of this summer with a live pay-per-view taping scheduled for Lakeland's RP Funding Center.

ROH wi9ll hold their annual Death Before Dishonor card at RP Funding on Sunday, Sept. 12. This will be the first time the wrestling fed, known for its emphasis athleticism and high-flying intensity, have been in Lakeland since 2017's "Supercard of Honor."



There are no matches confirmed so far for the event, but the ROH website recently trumpeted that "history will be made that night, as ROH crowns a new women’s world champion in the Quest for Gold tournament final."

And we'd imagine ROH mainstay Jay Lethal — a Central Florida resident and recently shouted out by Mayhem on Mills champion Troy Hollywood for his tutelage and training — will be present in some capacity.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, July 23 at 9:30 am. Ticket prices are $56, $34-$56 and can be purchased through RP Funding Center Box Office, toll-free 888-397-0100, and online at www.rpfundingcenter.com. Dates and ticket prices are subject to change without notice.



