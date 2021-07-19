VOTE FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 NOW THROUGH AUG. 1!

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, July 19, 2021

Bloggytown

Orlando passes grant program to help fund downtown events, offering up to $50,000 per event

Posted By on Mon, Jul 19, 2021 at 4:32 PM

click to enlarge VIA DOWNTOWN ORLANDO/ INSTAGRAM
  • Via Downtown Orlando/ Instagram

The Orlando City Council just passed two measures intending to help fund events in the downtown area, offering as much as $50,000 in grant funding per event.

The first measure set up a grant program for events with less than 10,000 attendees. That grant would split into different maximums depending on the type of event. Fun runs could receive up to $2,500, parades up to $3,000, ticketed events up to $5,000 and other free events up to $10,000.



 The second measure applied to events with more than 10,000 attendees. Free events of that size could request up to $20,000 per day or $50,000 total. Ticketed events could request $10,000 per day or $20,000 total.

Events would have to apply ahead of time before biannual deadlines. Events taking place between May and October would need to apply by February 1. Events occurring between November and April would need to apply by September 1.  The program will be run entirely by the Community Redevelopment Agency.

Both programs passed unanimously.


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

Things to do in Orlando, July 14-20: Jamz Camp, Travis Tritt, Ron Artis II, Bodybox
West Orlando’s Trap Hamilton breaks out with addictive R&B anthem ‘Trap or Die’
Chicago Dog & Co. in Altamonte Springs comforts homesick Midwesterners with Vienna Beef franks and hot Italian beef
The Bridge brings plenty of swank to Winter Park, but the menu spans too wide
Orlando musician Tierney Tough pauses the Pauses, goes north and goes solo
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney plans to move 2,000 employees from Southern California to Lake Nona Read More

  2. Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz will face congressional challenge from COVID-19 whistleblower Rebekah Jones Read More

  3. Appeals court blocks ruling lifting CDC order on cruise ships Read More

  4. Matt Gaetz spends tons of money on Jeffrey Epstein's lawyer, Roger Stone as sex trafficking scandal looms Read More

  5. Drive thru haunt Scream n' Stream will take over the Oviedo Mall just in time for Halloween Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 14, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation