Orlando passes grant program to help fund downtown events, offering up to $50,000 per event

The Orlando City Council just passed two measures intending to help fund events in the downtown area, offering as much as $50,000 in grant funding per event.The first measure set up a grant program for events with less than 10,000 attendees. That grant would split into different maximums depending on the type of event. Fun runs could receive up to $2,500, parades up to $3,000, ticketed events up to $5,000 and other free events up to $10,000.The second measure applied to events with more than 10,000 attendees. Free events of that size could request up to $20,000 per day or $50,000 total. Ticketed events could request $10,000 per day or $20,000 total.Events would have to apply ahead of time before biannual deadlines. Events taking place between May and October would need to apply by February 1. Events occurring between November and April would need to apply by September 1. The program will be run entirely by the Community Redevelopment Agency.Both programs passed unanimously.