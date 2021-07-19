VOTE FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 NOW THROUGH AUG. 1!

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Monday, July 19, 2021

The Gist

Drive thru haunt Scream n' Stream will take over the Oviedo Mall just in time for Halloween

Posted By on Mon, Jul 19, 2021 at 12:37 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY SCREAM N' STREAM
  • Photo courtesy Scream n' Stream
Drive thru haunt attraction Scream n' Stream will return just in time for this year's spooky season in September, with a new location and new scares.

Scream n' Stream 2021 will take place in the appropriate environs of a mall, the Oviedo Mall to be exact. And if you are suspicious of the horror potential of that setting, check out Dawn of the Dead and Chopping Mall. The mall is becoming an arts haven of late, with Penguin Point Productions is also headquartered there.



Taking place between Sept. 17-Oct. 31st, the theme of this year's Scream n' Stream is "Station 5." Attendees will take a 25-minute drive through "a secret research compound that is home to some of the most fearsome creatures on the planet: clowns and zombies."

With a guiding hand courtesy of Halloween Horror Nights vet Patrick Braillard as lead Creative Writer, the interactivity of this year's Stream seems kicked up a notch. Passengers are even handed laser guns to keep the driver safe from the aforementioned clown and zombie tandem.

After (if?) you survive the journey through Station 5, you're invited to avail yourself of the mall's other, non-zombified attractions.

“We are thrilled to bring our event to the Oviedo Community,” said event coordinator Josh Gunderson in a press statement. “The Oviedo Mall offers the perfect mix of food, beverage and entertainment. This gives our guests the opportunity to make a full night out of their visit to Scream n’ Stream, bringing our guests a complete Halloween Experience.”

Tickets for the show will run you $20 online pre-show, and much like department store Halloween displays, they are already available for purchase. In addition the haunt is currently hiring, check out open positions at the Scream n' Stream website.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Things to do in Orlando, July 14-20: Jamz Camp, Travis Tritt, Ron Artis II, Bodybox
West Orlando’s Trap Hamilton breaks out with addictive R&B anthem ‘Trap or Die’
Chicago Dog & Co. in Altamonte Springs comforts homesick Midwesterners with Vienna Beef franks and hot Italian beef
The Bridge brings plenty of swank to Winter Park, but the menu spans too wide
Orlando musician Tierney Tough pauses the Pauses, goes north and goes solo
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

  • Oviedo Mall

    • 1700 Oviedo Marketplace Blvd., Oviedo North

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney plans to move 2,000 employees from Southern California to Lake Nona Read More

  2. Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz will face congressional challenge from COVID-19 whistleblower Rebekah Jones Read More

  3. Matt Gaetz spends tons of money on Jeffrey Epstein's lawyer, Roger Stone as sex trafficking scandal looms Read More

  4. Appeals court blocks ruling lifting CDC order on cruise ships Read More

  5. Florida cop charged in Capitol riot was affiliated with Proud Boys while employed as an officer Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 14, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation