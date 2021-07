Drive thru haunt Scream n' Stream will take over the Oviedo Mall just in time for Halloween

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Scream n' Stream

Drive thru haunt attraction Scream n' Stream will return just in time for this year's spooky season in September, with a new location and new scares.Scream n' Stream 2021 will take place in the appropriate environs of a mall, the Oviedo Mall to be exact. And if you are suspicious of the horror potential of that setting, check outand. The mall is becoming an arts haven of late, with Penguin Point Productions is also headquartered there.Taking place between Sept. 17-Oct. 31st, the theme of this year's Scream n' Stream is "Station 5." Attendees will take a 25-minute drive through "a secret research compound that is home to some of the most fearsome creatures on the planet: clowns and zombies."With a guiding hand courtesy of Halloween Horror Nights vet Patrick Braillard as lead Creative Writer, the interactivity of this year's Stream seems kicked up a notch. Passengers are even handed laser guns to keep the driver safe from the aforementioned clown and zombie tandem.After (if?) you survive the journey through Station 5, you're invited to avail yourself of the mall's other, non-zombified attractions.“We are thrilled to bring our event to the Oviedo Community,” said event coordinator Josh Gunderson in a press statement. “The Oviedo Mall offers the perfect mix of food, beverage and entertainment. This gives our guests the opportunity to make a full night out of their visit to Scream n’ Stream, bringing our guests a complete Halloween Experience.”Tickets for the show will run you $20 online pre-show, and much like department store Halloween displays, they are already available for purchase. In addition the haunt is currently hiring, check out open positions at the Scream n' Stream website