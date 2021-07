Sneaker Games Orlando comes to the Convention Center this weekend

click image Photo courtesy Sneaker Games/Facebook

Did that venerable viral video for " Shoes " pop into your head just now? No? Either way, Sneaker Games Orlando is taking over the Orange County Convention Center this weekend and will be proffering a veritable galaxy of footwearAir Jordans, Yeezys, Foamposites and countless other brands will be yours for the taking from an army of vendors vying for the rights to your shoe budget. Sneaker heads will be packed in buying, selling and trading shoes, but organizers will also be putting on diversions like "gaming tournaments, scavenger hunts, giveaways, sneaker auctions, panel discussions, celebrity/influencer meet & greets, and live musical performances."Sneaker Games Orlando happens on Saturday, July 17 at the Orange County Convention Center from noon-7 p.m. Tickets are available through Eventbrite