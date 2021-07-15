VOTE FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 NOW THROUGH AUG. 1!

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, July 15, 2021

Bloggytown

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz speaks at 'Free Britney' rally in Los Angeles, calls Jamie Spears 'a dick'

Posted By on Thu, Jul 15, 2021 at 11:23 AM


Florida Congressional Representative Matt Gaetz found himself a long way from Chipley this week, speaking at a rally in Los Angeles in favor of freeing Britney Spears from her ongoing conservatorship.

Gaetz has quickly become the pop singer's most vocal supporter among US politicians, after inviting Spears to testify before Congress about the legal bind she's been held in for over a decade. Spears is currently fighting to free herself from the conservatorship, which gives her father Jamie Spears control over many of her affairs and finances.



Related Florida rep. Matt Gaetz invites Britney Spears to testify before Congress about conservatorship
Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz sent a letter to Britney Spears, asking her to testify before Congress about her conservatorship.
Florida rep. Matt Gaetz invites Britney Spears to testify before Congress about conservatorship
By Alex Galbraith
Blogs

"A hearing in this case that does not result in freedom for Britney Spears is a black eye on the American justice system," Gaetz said of the ongoing case, before a supportive crowd. "The whole world knows what Britney Spears wants. It is the freedom and the liberty that should be offered to every single American."

Gaetz seems to view Britney's case as a high-profile example of a problem he wants to deal with. His actions appear to be part of a push for reforming or ending the idea of legal conservatorship. Gaetz told the crowd he hopes to  "free Britney and the millions of Americans that are impacted by a corrupt guardianship system that empowers people to take advantage of the weak."


Gaetz is aware enough to realize that the average 'Free Britney' supporter likely doesn't share his ultra-conservative politics. Speaking to the riled-up rally, however, he found some common ground.

"There's a lot that divides us but one thing we can agree on is Jamie Spears is a dick," he said.

The group gave him a much warmer reception than he received in Orange County earlier this month. A venue that Gaetz and fellow conservative troll Marjorie Taylor-Greene booked for an "America First" rally unceremoniously booted the event after finding out about Gaetz's involvement.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

Chicago Dog & Co. in Altamonte Springs comforts homesick Midwesterners with Vienna Beef franks and hot Italian beef
West Orlando’s Trap Hamilton breaks out with addictive R&B anthem ‘Trap or Die’
The Bridge brings plenty of swank to Winter Park, but the menu spans too wide
Orlando musician Tierney Tough pauses the Pauses, goes north and goes solo
Things to do in Orlando, July 7-13: Bigfoot, Deadpool, Madball and ‘The Bodyguard’
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration appeals block of Florida's social media deplatforming ban Read More

  2. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis selling anti-COVID-19 lockdown koozies Read More

  3. Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz will face congressional challenge from COVID-19 whistleblower Rebekah Jones Read More

  4. Walt Disney World announces a new discounted pass for Florida residents Read More

  5. Lake Rowena still unsafe for swimming, says city of Orlando Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 14, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation