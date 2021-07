Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz speaks at 'Free Britney' rally in Los Angeles, calls Jamie Spears 'a dick'

Florida Congressional Representative Matt Gaetz found himself a long way from Chipley this week, speaking at a rally in Los Angeles in favor of freeing Britney Spears from her ongoing conservatorship.Gaetz has quickly become the pop singer's most vocal supporter among US politicians, after inviting Spears to testify before Congress about the legal bind she's been held in for over a decade. Spears is currently fighting to free herself from the conservatorship, which gives her father Jamie Spears control over many of her affairs and finances."A hearing in this case that does not result in freedom for Britney Spears is a black eye on the American justice system," Gaetz said of the ongoing case, before a supportive crowd. "The whole world knows what Britney Spears wants. It is the freedom and the liberty that should be offered to every single American."Gaetz seems to view Britney's case as a high-profile example of a problem he wants to deal with. His actions appear to be part of a push for reforming or ending the idea of legal conservatorship. Gaetz told the crowd he hopes to "free Britney and the millions of Americans that are impacted by a corrupt guardianship system that empowers people to take advantage of the weak."Gaetz is aware enough to realize that the average 'Free Britney' supporter likely doesn't share his ultra-conservative politics. Speaking to the riled-up rally, however, he found some common ground."There's a lot that divides us but one thing we can agree on is Jamie Spears is a dick," he said.The group gave him a much warmer reception than he received in Orange County earlier this month. A venue that Gaetz and fellow conservative troll Marjorie Taylor-Greene booked for an "America First" rally unceremoniously booted the event after finding out about Gaetz's involvement