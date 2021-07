Walt Disney World announces a new discounted pass for Florida residents

click to enlarge Via Disney World/ Website

A special offer for Florida residents is coming this summer

Disney just announced a special summer offer for Floridians.Walt Disney World released a Summer Fun Ticket promotion offer for Florida residents valid until Sept. 17.The promotion allows guests to buy two tickets for $75 per day, three tickets for $62 per day, or four tickets for $54 per day. The tickets also come with a park hopper option at a rate of $35 per ticket. A water park option adds Blizzard Beach for $30 per ticket. Guests must still reserve their days ahead of time, even under the new passes.Visitors who purchase the park hopper option must make a reservation at the first park they plan on visiting. However, they can enter the second park of their choice after 2 p.m. with no reservation. Park entry is subject to capacity restrictions.The park will confirm Florida residency at the entrance of whichever Walt Disney World park you choose.