The Gist

Wednesday, July 14, 2021

The Gist

Walt Disney World announces a new discounted pass for Florida residents

Posted By on Wed, Jul 14, 2021 at 5:31 PM

click to enlarge A special offer for Florida residents is coming this summer - VIA DISNEY WORLD/ WEBSITE
  • Via Disney World/ Website
  • A special offer for Florida residents is coming this summer
Disney just announced a special summer offer for Floridians.

Walt Disney World released a Summer Fun Ticket promotion offer for Florida residents valid until Sept. 17.



The promotion allows guests to buy two tickets for $75 per day, three tickets for $62 per day, or four tickets for $54 per day. The tickets also come with a park hopper option at a rate of $35 per ticket. A water park option adds Blizzard Beach for $30 per ticket. Guests must still reserve their days ahead of time, even under the new passes.

Visitors who purchase the park hopper option must make a reservation at the first park they plan on visiting. However, they can enter the second park of their choice after 2 p.m. with no reservation. Park entry is subject to capacity restrictions.

The park will confirm Florida residency at the entrance of whichever Walt Disney World park you choose.


