Disney rolls out paid FastPass at Paris park

In what's almost certainly a glimpse into our ever-more-grim future, Disneyland Paris just crossed the theme park tiered service Rubicon. The Disney park rolled out a paid version of FastPass, the scheduling/advanced queueing service that allows Disney parks riders to hop to the front of long, first-come, first-served lines.The service known as " Disney Premier Access " has fully replaced the free, former FastPass system in the park. Riders will be charged to skip the queue on a per-ride basis, with rates ranging from €8 (~$9.50) and €15 (~$18) per rider.Like the Walt Disney World's FastPass+, paid rides will be scheduled in advance under Premier. Once in the park, guests will have to scan a QR code to enter a fast lane.Rumors of a paid FastPass have been swirling around stateside parks all year. The free service first introduced in 1999 has been modified several times since. AsBrayden Holness explained toin a recent interview , the pandemic suspension of FastPass gives the park an opportunity to come back with something entirely new.“Disney faces a rare moment where they have the ability to establish a 'new normal' with their park operations," he said. "There currently is no FastPass, so introducing a new or modified system wouldn't require canceling existing perks as it would have in the past.”