Orlando drag royalty Ginger Minj drops a new album, ‘Gummy Bear’

click image Photo courtesy Ginger Minj/Twitter

Ginger Minj is in the midst of a very busy week. Not only is the Orlando drag performer featuring in the newest season ofon Paramount+, but she just dropped a new album calledMinj was front and center in the season premiere ofon Thursday. And she told Entertainment Weekly that she was in it to win it this time around."I'm actually one of the younger ones this season. The Bitter Old Lady Brigade is far behind me. It's a new day, it's a new me, and I'm feeling good," she said. "I've been in the game for a better part of a decade with, and I know a lot more about me and myself, and I'm comfortable with me, so I don't have to rely on other people."Not content to just be relegated to your viewing screen of choice, Minj released new albumas a welcome surprise on Friday, featuring the song of the same name she performed on the first episode ofyesterday.But why stop at just one song?features collaborations with everyone from Gidget Galore and the legendary Lady Bunny and is available now on all streaming platforms. Not a sour patch in the bunch.