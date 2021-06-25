VOTE FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 NOW THROUGH AUG. 1!

The Heard

Friday, June 25, 2021

The Heard

Orlando drag royalty Ginger Minj drops a new album, ‘Gummy Bear’

Posted By on Fri, Jun 25, 2021 at 11:29 AM

click image PHOTO COURTESY GINGER MINJ/TWITTER
  • Photo courtesy Ginger Minj/Twitter
Ginger Minj is in the midst of a very busy week. Not only is the Orlando drag performer featuring in the newest season of RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars on Paramount+, but she just dropped a new album called Gummy Bear.

Minj was front and center in the season premiere of All-Stars on Thursday. And she told Entertainment Weekly that she was in it to win it this time around.



"I'm actually one of the younger ones this season. The Bitter Old Lady Brigade is far behind me. It's a new day, it's a new me, and I'm feeling good," she said. "I've been in the game for a better part of a decade with Drag Race, and I know a lot more about me and myself, and I'm comfortable with me, so I don't have to rely on other people."

Not content to just be relegated to your viewing screen of choice, Minj released new album Gummy Bear as a welcome surprise on Friday, featuring the song of the same name she performed on the first episode of Drag Race yesterday.

But why stop at just one song? Gummy Bear features collaborations with everyone from Gidget Galore and the legendary Lady Bunny and is available now on all streaming platforms. Not a sour patch in the bunch.



