VOTE FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 NOW THROUGH AUG. 1!

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, June 25, 2021

Bloggytown

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis scraps controversial toll road expansion plan

Posted By on Fri, Jun 25, 2021 at 10:13 AM

click to enlarge Florida governor Ron DeSantis killed a controversial plan to expand Florida's toll road system. - SCREENSHOT VIA TWITTER/RON DESANTIS
  • Screenshot via Twitter/Ron DeSantis
  • Florida governor Ron DeSantis killed a controversial plan to expand Florida's toll road system.

Two years after then-Senate President Bill Galvano made a priority of building and expanding toll roads, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday signed a bill that scraps the controversial plan.

Without comment, DeSantis' office announced Thursday night he signed a measure (SB 100) that repeals what Galvano dubbed the Multi-use Corridors of Regional Economic Significance, or M-CORES, program —- though the state is expected to still move forward with two projects that are at least somewhat similar to what Galvano envisioned.



The 2019 plan called for building a toll road from Collier County to Polk County; extending Florida’s Turnpike to connect with the Suncoast Parkway; and extending the Suncoast Parkway from Citrus County to Jefferson County.

The biggest effect of the bill signed Thursday is that it will do away with the plan to build a road from Collier to Polk counties.

But similar to the Galvano plan, it will require a project designed to extend the turnpike from its current western end at Wildwood to a point to be determined by the Florida Department of Transportation. In addition, the bill will require a "controlled access" road project aimed at “free flow” of traffic on U.S. 19 from the Suncoast Parkway to Interstate 10 in Madison County.

Related Florida Senate approves the largest Florida highway expansion in 60 years. Environmentalists say it would be devastating: Roads to ruin
Florida Senate approves the largest Florida highway expansion in 60 years. Environmentalists say it would be devastating
Roads to ruin
By Xander Peters
News

The Florida Transportation Builders’ Association, an industry group, released a statement Thursday night calling the newly signed bill a “smart first step” toward addressing new and improved roads needed to accommodate vehicles as the state continues to grow.

“By signing Senate Bill 100 into law, Governor Ron DeSantis has helped in taking action to responsibly address both short-term and long-term infrastructure needs in our state, and I thank him for recognizing the need for this important legislation,” Ananth Prasad, the association’s president, said in the statement.

Galvano, R-Bradenton, touted the M-CORES projects as a way to help handle future growth, and he linked the roads with adding broadband and other infrastructure in rural areas that need economic development.

But the plan drew opposition, in part, from environmentalists who contended it would lead to urban sprawl and damage natural habitats.

With Galvano replaced in November by Senate President Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby, lawmakers voted almost unanimously during this spring’s legislative session to rip up the 2019 plan.

Senate Transportation Chairwoman Gayle Harrell, a Stuart Republican who sponsored this year's bill, said in March that the COVID-19 pandemic required a reevaluation of state priorities and that her proposal drew upon recommendations of task forces that looked at the road projects.

“The pandemic has really required that we reevaluate things,” Harrell said. “And one of the things that I really believe that is both a policy and a budget issue is M-CORES.”


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

Things to do in Orlando, June 23-29: Patterson Hood, Ann Wilson, Skate of Emergency
Teenage Bottlerocket jump into the great unknown with 'Safety First, Party Second' tour
Soseki, a cozy 10-seat 'modern omakase,' brings creativity and spectacle to Winter Park
Things to do in Orlando, June 16-22: Taking Back Sunday, 'The Little Merman,' T.K. Kirkland and more
Kombu Sushi Ramen serves popular tastes in a somewhat neglected sector of Winter Park
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Royal Caribbean plans to keep unvaccinated guests away by making cruises expensive and uncomfortable for them Read More

  2. Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz got roasted by a top U.S. military leader over critical race theory Read More

  3. NBCUniversal CEO shares a ton of new details on Epic Universe theme park in unexpectedly frank interview Read More

  4. Daytona Beach police officer shot in the head in newly released bodycam footage, shooting suspect still at large Read More

  5. After 136 years, a Utah politician wants to fix one of the biggest issues in cruising Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 23, 2021

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation