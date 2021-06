OCPS puts historic school site in Eatonville up for sale in hopes of turning it into mixed-use housing

click to enlarge Via the State Archive of Florida

The historic site of Hungerford Preparatory School is up for sale and the Town of Eatonville hopes to see mix investment from developers.

Orange County Public Schools is selling the site where the historic Hungerford Preparatory School stood. The secondary school for Black students in Eatonville was built in 1897. OCPS took ownership of Hungerford back in 1951 and closed the school in 2009, ultimately tearing it down last year.The school district has sent a request for proposals to developers, hoping to bring a mixed-use development investments to Eatonville . OCPS says that any potential buyer must transform the site into a mix of housing, offices, retail and public space.“Finding a developer has been a long process, but it’s essential that we find the right fit for the town of Eatonville,” said Amy Envall, OCPS General Counsel.Eatonville was the first municipality in the U.S. to be incorporated and run Black residents. It is also former home of author Zora Neale Hurston . The town holds an annual festival to celebrate Hurston, who set many of her stories in the town.