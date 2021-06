Nurses picket Osceola Regional Hospital to demand better work conditions

on Monday to demand proper staffing and voice patient safety concerns.

“When nurses miss a meal or rest break during a shift in which we are already stressed by short staffing, we are not well rested; it increases the risk of mistakes,” said nurse Jennifer Caldwell in a press release. “Rest breaks are critical to ensuring safe care for our patients.”

Elisabeth Matheiu, a nurse in the ER at the ORMC, attended the picket and said many of her colleagues have left the hospital because of burnout.“I just got off work. And it’s been grueling. Meaning twelve hours non-stop. And I can tell you. I can certify. Non-stop with no break. Last night there was no break, no lunch, no rest. It’s been bad. Terrible," Matheiu told WMFE Marissa Lee, another nurse in the labor and delivery unit at OMRC, said she has worked on mothers and babies who have tested positive for COVID-19, without fresh PPE, the necessary equipment to prevent transmission.