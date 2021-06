Scalloping season in Florida begins on July 1

click to enlarge Via Crystal River/ Instagram

Scalloping season will be running from July 1 through September 24 in Citrus County.

One of Florida's most popular pastimes is coming back this summer.Scalloping, sometimes described a mix of fishing, snorkling, and treasure hunting, will be rAlong with manatee and fishing season, scalloping is an opportunity to dive into Florida waters while exploring wildlife.“Scalloping is a favorite annual pastime in Citrus County, and people look forward to it all year,” said John Pricher, Executive Director of Discover Crystal River. “Despite all the health concerns, last year’s season was fairly busy since scalloping is a great way to safely get outside to spend time with friends and family."Visitors can take a short boat ride and find sweet bay scallops in just 3 to 8 feet into the water, in grassy areas of the Gulf of Mexico.Scallops in Florida are a sustainable food source. Bay scallop population replenishes itself every year as the area practices bag limits and designated scalloping areas.Visitors can learn more about renting gear and visiting at the Crystal River website . Fishing enthusiasts can taste what's out there at any of the nearby restaurants