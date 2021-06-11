FINAL ROUND OF BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 VOTING STARTS JUNE 16!

The Heard

Friday, June 11, 2021

The Heard

'Mickey Mouse Club' alumni the Party to play reunion show with Eric B. in Orlando

Posted By on Fri, Jun 11, 2021 at 11:52 AM

click image The Party partying at what was then Disney MGM Studios - PHOTO COURTESY THE PARTY/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy the Party/Facebook
  • The Party partying at what was then Disney MGM Studios
Orlando's own early 1990s Mickey-related pop group the Party are reuniting for one night only this September for a 30th anniversary show [feeling old!], to benefit Cast Member Pantry and Give Kids the World.

They'll be joined by a very unlikely guest — peerless hip-hop DJ Eric B. of the legendary Eric B. & Rakim. And, even more unlikely, the night will also see the launch of champagne imprint, Paid in Full. Named after the classic Eric B. & Rakim album 1987 Paid in Full, we're thinking.



The Party was assembled by the Mouse in 1990 from musically-inclined cast members in the then-current cast of the Mickey Mouse Club. Following that, the band gained their name through a name-the-band contest, with "The Party" winning out for the nascent pop group. 

The Party released a couple albums with moderate chart success, before going their separate ways in short order in 1993. Fun fact: Dr. Dre(!) produced "Let's Get Right Down to It" from their second album Free. (And Teddy Riley wrote three songs, damn.)

The Party and Eric B. headline the House of Blues on Saturday, Sept. 11. Tickets are currently available through promoter M12.




Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

