Universal's Jurassic World: VelociCoaster opens today

While many may have already gone on Universal's newest roller coaster during its "technical rehearsal", the excitement of today will just simply not compare.Now that the ride is fully ready and the raptors are hungry to go after the guests (you); there is no better day to head to the Island of Adventure for this super-fast thrill ride.Just a couple of things you should know before riding this coaster:While you are waiting in line, the original cast from the movie will be there. In a case of classic roller coaster tension-building, a few of them will try to tell you that is dangerous. However, since we know that you are still going to want to ride it, we have the inside scoop on what if feels like to ride the coaster.You will start smelling dirt as you get closer to your time to ride and once you are seated, you will not only see the raptors, you will smell them and feel their breath. This ride is going to be full of twists, turns and drops. It reaches speeds of 70 mph, soars 155-feet into the air and drops at an 80-degree angle, all while being chased by hungry raptors who have been kept in captivity waiting for humans to arrive."The first half of the ride is full of surprising turns and head-chopping rockwork," our own Seth Kubersky explained in his review of the ride . "The second half will peel your face off while making you forget which way is up, and – if you are anything like me – every second will have you scream-laughing through your tears."