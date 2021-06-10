FINAL ROUND OF BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 VOTING STARTS JUNE 16!

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, June 10, 2021

The Gist

Universal's Jurassic World: VelociCoaster opens today

Posted By on Thu, Jun 10, 2021 at 11:51 AM

click to enlarge IMAGE VIA UNIVERSAL ORLANDO RESORT/TWITTER
  • Image via Universal Orlando Resort/Twitter
While many may have already gone on Universal's newest roller coaster during its "technical rehearsal", the excitement of today will just simply not compare.

Now that the ride is fully ready and the raptors are hungry to go after the guests (you); there is no better day to head to the Island of Adventure for this super-fast thrill ride.



Just a couple of things you should know before riding this coaster:

While you are waiting in line, the original cast from the movie will be there. In a case of classic roller coaster tension-building, a few of them will try to tell you that is dangerous. However, since we know that you are still going to want to ride it, we have the inside scoop on what if feels like to ride the coaster.

You will start smelling dirt as you get closer to your time to ride and once you are seated, you will not only see the raptors, you will smell them and feel their breath. This ride is going to be full of twists, turns and drops. It reaches speeds of 70 mph, soars 155-feet into the air and drops at an 80-degree angle, all while being chased by hungry raptors who have been kept in captivity waiting for humans to arrive.

"The first half of the ride is full of surprising turns and head-chopping rockwork," our own Seth Kubersky explained in his review of the ride. "The second half will peel your face off while making you forget which way is up, and – if you are anything like me – every second will have you scream-laughing through your tears."



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Financier Bistro in Winter Park may have lost its namesake pastry, but it's gained quite a following
Things to do in Orlando, June 9-15: Orlando United Day, comedian Mark Normand, and boundary-busting queer wrestling
Orlando band Body Shop finds hope and renewal in things falling apart
‘Sisters With Transistors,’ at Enzian Sunday only, uncovers the history of electronic music’s pioneering women
First Watch has a new look, a new ethos and a fab new approach to daytime dining
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney may soon charge for something it's been giving away for decades Read More

  2. Former Orlando Magic player Victor Oladipo purchases shopping center in MetroWest Read More

  3. Florida reverses course on bridge Pride month light displays Read More

  4. Luma on Park files lawsuit against former landlord seeking return to restaurant space, potentially millions in damages Read More

  5. Winter Park city commissioners weigh effects of purchasing property that includes Austin's Coffee, Vine & Forks Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 9, 2021

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation