Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Former Orlando Magic player Victor Oladipo purchases shopping center in MetroWest

Posted By on Tue, Jun 8, 2021 at 4:29 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY VICTOR OLADIPO/INSTAGRAM
  • Photo courtesy Victor Oladipo/Instagram
All-Star Miami Heat guard and Magic alum Victor Oladipo has been sidelined from playing due to injury since April, but he's keeping busy with a side hustle as a real estate mogul with the recent purchased of a shopping center in Orlando's MetroWest area.

As reported by the Orlando Business Journal on Tuesday, the former Magic player has plunked down $7.6 million through his VO Spv Real Estate LLC  company to purchase the Metro Station shopping complex on Kirkman Road.



The MetroWest shopping center currently houses Brazilian Fight & Fitness, the Juicy Crab, Dollar Tree, Sale Beauty Supply and Cricket Wireless. It has the added attraction of being right next to a Walmart and was price-tagged at $6 million in 2020 by the Orange County Property Appraiser, as per OBJ. (Orange County real estate prices are indeed a crazy train.)

Oladipo played for the Magic as a guard from 2013-2016, but has called the Heat home since March of this year. As mentioned above, Oladipo underwent possibly "season-ending surgery" on his right quadriceps tendon in May and it's speculated he will be out for a good portion of this year's play at the very least. The orthopedic surgeon who performed the operation posited to ESPN that a November return for Oladipo might be in the cards.



Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

