Former Orlando Magic player Victor Oladipo purchases shopping center in MetroWest

All-Star Miami Heat guard and Magic alum Victor Oladipo has been sidelined from playing due to injury since April, but he's keeping busy with a side hustle as a real estate mogul with the recent purchased of a shopping center in Orlando's MetroWest area.As reported by theon Tuesday, the former Magic player has plunked down $7.6 million through his VO Spv Real Estate LLC company to purchase the Metro Station shopping complex on Kirkman Road.The MetroWest shopping center currently houses Brazilian Fight & Fitness, the Juicy Crab, Dollar Tree, Sale Beauty Supply and Cricket Wireless. It has the added attraction of being right next to a Walmart and was price-tagged at $6 million in 2020 by the Orange County Property Appraiser, as per. (Orange County real estate prices are indeed a crazy train .)Oladipo played for the Magic as a guard from 2013-2016, but has called the Heat home since March of this year. As mentioned above, Oladipo underwent possibly " season-ending surgery " on his right quadriceps tendon in May and it's speculated he will be out for a good portion of this year's play at the very least. The orthopedic surgeon who performed the operation posited to ESPN that a November return for Oladipo might be in the cards.