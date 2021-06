Donald Trump considering Ron DeSantis as potential running mate in 2024

Donald Trump might consider Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for a running mate, should he take another shot at the White House in 2024.The former president — who has to make the most of his occasional appearances on television as his social media busy box has been taken away — said that DeSantis is an option for a potential VP in the next presidential election. During a call with Fox Business' Stuart Varney, the current Florida resident praised the governor's handling of the coronavirus crisis (or lack thereof)."I would certainly consider Ron," Trump said. "I was the first one to endorse him when he came out as a congressman that a lot of people didn't know. My endorsement helped him tremendously. I know him very well , he's a great guy."We don't think DeSantis should count these particular chickens just yet. Beyond Trump's typical penchant for agreeing with the last thing that was said, he quickly moved away from any indication that DeSantis was his top pick."We have other great people," he said. "You look at some of the people, Republican people, that have done a great job with [their] states."