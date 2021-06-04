VOTE NOW FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021!

Friday, June 4, 2021

Busch Gardens brings back Howl-O-Scream with five new haunted houses

Posted By on Fri, Jun 4, 2021 at 1:55 PM

click to enlarge Howl-O-Scream is back for the first time in two years. - BGT PUBLIC RELATIONS
  • BGT Public Relations
  • Howl-O-Scream is back for the first time in two years.

Halloween comes early for horror fans this season, as Busch Gardens’ Howl-O-Scream returns earlier than ever—Friday, Sept. 10 to be exact.

Busch Gardens announced the return of the beloved fright fest today, teasing two brand new haunted houses and three returning favorites with “reimagined nightmares.” Howl-O-Scream—which runs through Halloween—has not yet shared names or details about those houses, but promises hordes of “zombies, deranged clowns, werewolves and more” will be roving around the park along with eight scare zones.



As for shows, fan-favorite “Fiends!” returns, this time to the Festival Field Stage. Dubbed a “raunchy monster dance party,” the show starring Dr. Freakenstein and his gang of monsters has been a fan-favorite for nearly two decades. Elsewhere at the Dragon Fire Grill, “The Rolling Bones” skeleton band will entertain guests with covers of classic rock tunes.

And, just like with Summer Nights, guests also get the chance to ride Busch Gardens’ coasters in the dark when Howl-O-Scream returns.

This year signals a return of a bit of normalcy for Howl-O-Scream, as last year’s event was overshadowed by modifications and health and safety protocols due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year’s Howl-O-Scream didn’t have any haunted houses, and reservations and face coverings were required.

Though still dealing with the effects of the pandemic, Busch Gardens no longer requires masks for guests and employees who are fully vaccinated following updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Howl-O-Scream kicks off Sept. 10 and runs select nights through Oct. 31. Tickets are on sale now starting at $29.99 per person. The park also offers unlimited admission to every night of Howl-O-Scream for $79.99 per person.

For more information, tickets and Howl-O-Scream announcements, visit buschgardens.com.

