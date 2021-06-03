VOTE NOW FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021!

The Heard

Thursday, June 3, 2021

The Heard

Psychedelic Furs announce Orlando return as part of autumn 2021 U.S. tour

Posted By on Thu, Jun 3, 2021 at 10:48 AM

click to enlarge Psychedelic Furs - PHOTO COURTESY BIG HASSLE MEDIA
  • Photo courtesy Big Hassle Media
  • Psychedelic Furs

"Love My Way" is coming Orlando's way with this week's announcement that new wave stars the Psychedelic Furs will be playing the City Beautiful part of a larger North American tour.

The Butler brothers and company have a new album out, Made of Rain, and are ready to throw any lingering caution to the wind and show off the new songs all over the U.S. and the U.K.



The Furs will be playing Orlando — one of three Florida dates along with Clearwater (Oct. 29) and Ponte Vedra (Oct. 31) — on the eerily festive Saturday, Oct. 30 at the Hard Rock Live, with Royston Langdon (of Spacehog!?) opening. Tickets will run you $32.50-$52.50.

Orlando has been a regular tour destination for the band going back many years; our Kyle Eagle even buttonholed bassist Tim Butler back in 2018 for a rollicking chat.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

