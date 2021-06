Psychedelic Furs announce Orlando return as part of autumn 2021 U.S. tour

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Big Hassle Media

Psychedelic Furs

"Love My Way" is coming Orlando's way with this week's announcement that new wave stars the Psychedelic Furs will be playing the City Beautiful part of a larger North American tour.The Butler brothers and company have a new album out,and are ready to throw any lingering caution to the wind and show off the new songs all over the U.S. and the U.K.The Furs will be playing Orlando — one of three Florida dates along with Clearwater (Oct. 29) and Ponte Vedra (Oct. 31) — on the eerily festive Saturday, Oct. 30 at the Hard Rock Live, with Royston Langdon (of Spacehog!?) opening. Tickets will run you $32.50-$52.50.Orlando has been a regular tour destination for the band going back many years; our Kyle Eagle even buttonholed bassist Tim Butler back in 2018 for a rollicking chat.