VOTE NOW FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021!

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, June 3, 2021

Bloggytown

Anti-vax Florida pastor, who said COVID-19 was God's punishment, hospitalized with COVID-19

Posted By on Thu, Jun 3, 2021 at 3:08 PM

click to enlarge Florida pastor and anti-vaxxer Rick Wiles was hospitalized with complications from coronavirus. - SCREENSHOT VIA TRUNEWS/FACEBOOK
  • Screenshot via TruNews/Facebook
  • Florida pastor and anti-vaxxer Rick Wiles was hospitalized with complications from coronavirus.

Rick Wiles, a right-wing anti-vax pastor who once referred to the coronavirus as a plague sent by God to purge the world of sin, was hospitalized with COVID-19 this week.

According to a recent post on Wiles’ website TruNews.com, Wiles was hospitalized Sunday after he came down with COVID-related pneumonia and was having difficulty breathing.



“Thanks to Jesus Christ, I survived the CCP Covid genocide on the American people,” Wiles wrote, likely referring to the Chinese Communist Party. “I will be released from the hospital later today. My breathing is returning to normal. Pneumonia defeated. The worst is over.”

The announcement came after his website revealed it had to shut down because it was “experiencing a sudden cluster of flu and COVID among some employees and their relatives.” Wiles added that at least three staff members at TruNews were recovering from COVID, as well as five members of his immediate family, including his daughter-in-law and grandson.

An “urgent prayer request” emailed to TruNews subscribers noted that anyone making fun of Wiles for being a giant hypocrite will surely end up in hell. “It will only serve to be used to fuel their flames of torment in hell, unless they repent,” said the email.

Wiles, who is the pastor of the evangelical Flowing Streams Church in Vero Beach, has previously stated that he would not get vaccinated and referred to it as an “Antichrist plot” to commit “global genocide,” according to far-right watchdog site Right Wing Watch.

Last March, Wiles also said it was “God’s judgement” when a board member of the LGBT Bar Association of Greater New York died of coronavirus. “There is a plague underway,” said the pastor. “There is a death angel across the world, and your only safety is in Christ.”

That same month, an outbreak occurred at a synagogue in Israel and Wiles referred to it as God’s punishment for not accepting Jesus Chirst as their savior, reports the publication. “God is spreading it in your synagogues!” said Wiles. “You are under judgment because you oppose his son, Jesus Christ. That is why you have a plague in your synagogues.”

This post originally appeared at Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

‘Sisters With Transistors,’ at Enzian Sunday only, uncovers the history of electronic music’s pioneering women
Things to do in Orlando June 2-8: The Allman Betts Band, Florida Prize Preview Party, 14th Annual Hurricane Party Music Festival
First Watch has a new look, a new ethos and a fab new approach to daytime dining
Orlando band Body Shop finds hope and renewal in things falling apart
Things to do in Orlando, May 26-June 1: Fitz and the Tantrums, Indigo Girls,
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orange County Sheriff's Office Deputy suspended for posting dancing videos to TikTok Read More

  2. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoes money for mental health counseling for Pulse shooting survivors Read More

  3. Orlando Magic's Terrence Ross has Lamborghini stolen, totaled Read More

  4. PETA to barbecue a 'dog' in downtown Orlando Read More

  5. LeBron James said he'd rather retire than play for Orlando Magic Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 2, 2021

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation