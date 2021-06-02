VOTE NOW FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021!

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, June 2, 2021

The Gist

Mount Dora's Modernism Museum reopens after pandemic hiatus with some Bowie furniture on display

Posted By on Wed, Jun 2, 2021 at 4:24 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY THE MODERNISM MUSEUM
  • Photo courtesy the Modernism Museum
After a lengthy hiatus during the pandemic, the Modernism Museum in downtown Mount Dora is fully reopening its doors to the general public.

The unique gallery has for several years now been spotlighting its collection of furniture designed by the Italian design movement Memphis, with the added attraction that many of the items the Museum exhibited were owned (and perhaps even lounged on) by none other than David Bowie.



The latest iteration of that collection, Space Oddities: The Sequel  More Bowie | More Sottsass | More Memphis is a reopening must-see, as it offers up even more of the Memphis and Sottsas items (75 in fact) for public perusal. And, yes, that includes the very photo-friendly clutch of Bowie furniture. The exhibition has no closing date as of this writing.

The Modernism Museum is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday-Sunday. Hours and events will be added as the year goes forward.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

Orlando band Body Shop finds hope and renewal in things falling apart
‘Sisters With Transistors,’ at Enzian Sunday only, uncovers the history of electronic music’s pioneering women
First Watch has a new look, a new ethos and a fab new approach to daytime dining
Things to do in Orlando June 2-8: The Allman Betts Band, Florida Prize Preview Party, 14th Annual Hurricane Party Music Festival
Fitz and the Tantrums want to give Orlando 'all the feels'
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orange County Sheriff's Office Deputy suspended for posting dancing videos to TikTok Read More

  2. LeBron James said he'd rather retire than play for Orlando Magic Read More

  3. Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz tricked into sharing photo of Lee Harvey Oswald on Memorial Day Read More

  4. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoes money for mental health counseling for Pulse shooting survivors Read More

  5. Wild Fork Foods, a meat and seafood market, is coming to the corner of Fairbanks and Orlando avenues in Winter Park Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 2, 2021

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation