Mount Dora's Modernism Museum reopens after pandemic hiatus with some Bowie furniture on display

After a lengthy hiatus during the pandemic, the Modernism Museum in downtown Mount Dora is fully reopening its doors to the general public.The unique gallery has for several years now been spotlighting its collection of furniture designed by the Italian design movement Memphis , with the added attraction that many of the items the Museum exhibited were owned (and perhaps even lounged on) by none other than David Bowie.The latest iteration of that collection,is a reopening must-see, as it offers up even more of the Memphis and Sottsas items (75 in fact) for public perusal. And, yes, that includes the very photo-friendly clutch of Bowie furniture. The exhibition has no closing date as of this writing.The Modernism Museum is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday-Sunday. Hours and events will be added as the year goes forward.