Donatos Pizza announces massive Orlando comeback, planning more than 20 locations in Central Florida

Donatos, the pizza company which left Orlando in 2008, is back with more than 20 locations in Central Florida.

Donatos, an Ohio-based pizza chain, has announced its return to Orlando with more than 20 locations in the near future, according to the Orlando Business Journal The restaurant has one single location in Winter Park, but the newest development focuses on 20-30 locations in Orlando and Daytona, specifically highly populated neighborhoods, per the report.Donatos' comeback is part of a bigger plan focused on extending the franchise all the way from Jacksonville to Miami-Dade County.Jeff Baldwin, Donatos' vice-president of the development of franchising, said picking Orlando as the focus of their new locations was no accident.“This surge in franchise development is a reflection of the brand’s aggressive growth strategy and is fueled by the ongoing success Donatos has experienced over the past several years," Baldwin told theThe pizza company, owned by McDonald's until 2003, left the Orlando market back in 2008 after the owner shifted the business model to smaller franchised stores . Donatos is widely known for its signature pizza with 100 pieces of pepperoni, tasty Italian sandwiches, and a variety of desserts