VOTE NOW FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021!

Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, June 2, 2021

Tip Jar

Donatos Pizza announces massive Orlando comeback, planning more than 20 locations in Central Florida

Posted By on Wed, Jun 2, 2021 at 3:38 PM

click to enlarge Donatos, the pizza company which left Orlando in 2008, is back with more than 20 locations in Central Florida. - VIA DONATOS PIZZA/ FACEBOOK
  • Via Donatos Pizza/ Facebook
  • Donatos, the pizza company which left Orlando in 2008, is back with more than 20 locations in Central Florida.
Donatos, an Ohio-based pizza chain, has announced its return to Orlando with more than 20 locations in the near future, according to the Orlando Business Journal.

The restaurant has one single location in Winter Park, but the newest development focuses on 20-30 locations in Orlando and Daytona, specifically highly populated neighborhoods, per the report.



Donatos' comeback is part of a bigger plan focused on extending the franchise all the way from Jacksonville to Miami-Dade County.
Jeff Baldwin, Donatos' vice-president of the development of franchising, said picking Orlando as the focus of their new locations was no accident.

“This surge in franchise development is a reflection of the brand’s aggressive growth strategy and is fueled by the ongoing success Donatos has experienced over the past several years," Baldwin told the Orlando Business Journal.

The pizza company, owned by McDonald's until 2003, left the Orlando market back in 2008 after the owner shifted the business model to smaller franchised stores. Donatos is widely known for its signature pizza with 100 pieces of pepperoni, tasty Italian sandwiches, and a variety ofdesserts.
_
Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

‘Sisters With Transistors,’ at Enzian Sunday only, uncovers the history of electronic music’s pioneering women
Things to do in Orlando June 2-8: The Allman Betts Band, Florida Prize Preview Party, 14th Annual Hurricane Party Music Festival
First Watch has a new look, a new ethos and a fab new approach to daytime dining
Orlando band Body Shop finds hope and renewal in things falling apart
Things to do in Orlando, May 26-June 1: Fitz and the Tantrums, Indigo Girls,
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orange County Sheriff's Office Deputy suspended for posting dancing videos to TikTok Read More

  2. LeBron James said he'd rather retire than play for Orlando Magic Read More

  3. Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz tricked into sharing photo of Lee Harvey Oswald on Memorial Day Read More

  4. Wild Fork Foods, a meat and seafood market, is coming to the corner of Fairbanks and Orlando avenues in Winter Park Read More

  5. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoes money for mental health counseling for Pulse shooting survivors Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 2, 2021

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation