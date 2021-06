Back on track: Orlando International Airport nearly reached pre-pandemic number of travelers last week

click to enlarge Via MCO/ Instagram

The number of travelers this past Memorial Weekend showed a healthy sign in the post-pandemic travel scene in Orlando.

Hot Traffic Summer: We’re expecting more than 300k departing travelers during this #MemorialDay holiday travel period. ✈️



Busiest projected departure days:



1⃣ May 31 - 64,739

2⃣ May 30 - 64,187

3⃣ May 29 - 57,863

4⃣ May 27 - 57,662

5⃣ May 28 - 55,986

6⃣ June 1 - 55,963 pic.twitter.com/SZtvFwLBPo — Orlando International Airport (@MCO) May 26, 2021

Back to the USA 🎵 🇺🇸 We resume our flights to @ATLairport and @MCO! 🎉 As of today, we offer three weekly flights to #Atlanta & #Orlando with an A330. We plan on a gradual increase to five flights a week. And tomorrow we will resume flying to #Detroit @DTWeetin 🥳 pic.twitter.com/wcmsGucOyt — Lufthansa News (@lufthansaNews) June 2, 2021

As the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Florida decrease, the number of travelers in Orlando increase. And this past Memorial Day weekend, travel figures gave us a sign of recovery.Orlando International airport of MCO reported 360,000 travelers in the week from May 27 to June 1, WMFE reported.Although those numbers represent a 12 percent decrease from the same six-day period in 2019, they also showcase a 500 percent increased in air traffic compared to the 55,000 travelers reported in the same week in 2020, WMFE included in the report.Phil Brown, CEO of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority, said the expansion of routes and increased seat capacity have helped MCO get back on track.Starting next week, transatlantic flights are making a comeback as the airline Lufthansa resumes operation from Germany.