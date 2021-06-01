VOTE NOW FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021!

Tuesday, June 1, 2021

Sugar Dough Bakehouse, a sister concept to Light on the Sugar, is coming to Audubon Park

Posted By on Tue, Jun 1, 2021 at 7:04 AM

click to enlarge Cruffins to croissants - PHOTO COURTESY OF THE RESTAURANT
  • Photo courtesy of the restaurant
  • Cruffins to croissants
Cronuts, schmonuts. They're, like, soooo 2013, amirite? Who's ready for some cruffins?!? How about some cruffles?!? Well, you'll soon be able to indulge in these kin de croissants when Sugar Dough Bakehouse opens in Audubon Park this summer.

Owners Yixi Qiu and Wen Pan, who run super-popular, Insta-famous creampuffery Light on the Sugar at the Grove at Winter Park, will begin serving scratch-made, Asian-inspired French pastries from the old Blue Bird Bake Shop space in time for the Fourth of July weekend.



And I, for one, can hardly wait to break the news to my cardiologist.

Sugar Dough Bakehouse (Instagram) will offer fresh-baked breads, including Japanese milk bread (it's so fluffy!), savory and cream-filled croissants, danishes, cookies, Portuguese egg tarts, and le flan, a French-style custard made from sous vide egg.

click to enlarge Le flan - PHOTO COURTESY OF THE RESTAURANT
  • Photo courtesy of the restaurant
  • Le flan
And about those cruffins (or croissant muffins) and cruffles (croissant-waffle hybrids), they'll come in flavors ranging from sesame to ube s’more to white chocolate Oreo, though they will rotate seasonally.

Fresh fruit tea and coffee brewed in house using locally roasted beans will also be offered.

click to enlarge Strawberry cream croissant and Oreo croissant - PHOTO COURTESY OF THE RESTAURANT
  • Photo courtesy of the restaurant
  • Strawberry cream croissant and Oreo croissant
The venture is backed by brothers Jimmy and Johnny Tung of the Omei Restaurant Group, the parent company of such concepts as Bento Asian Kitchen, Sticky Rice, Soupa Saiyan, Dochi, Domu and Tori Tori (with Sonny Nguyen) and the soon-to-open Filipino restaurant Kaya by Kadence's Lordfer Lalicon and Jamilyn Bailey.

click to enlarge Japanese milk bread - PHOTO COURTESY OF THE RESTAURANT
  • Photo courtesy of the restaurant
  • Japanese milk bread
The Foreigner by Bruno Fonseca, another Tung-backed venture, will open next door to Sugar Dough Bakehouse later this summer.

Maybe by then, we'll see such scrummy, heart-healthy mashups as croiklavas, créclairs, crannolis and crofiteroles coming out of Sugar Dough's kitchen.


We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

