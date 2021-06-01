VOTE NOW FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021!

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, June 1, 2021

Bloggytown

Orange County Sheriff's Office Deputy suspended for posting dancing videos to TikTok

Posted By on Tue, Jun 1, 2021 at 3:16 PM

click to enlarge OCSO deputy Shelby Abramson has been suspended after recording TikToks while in uniform. - SCREENSHOT VIA SHELLTOTHEBEE/TIKTOK
  • Screenshot via Shelltothebee/TikTok
  • OCSO deputy Shelby Abramson has been suspended after recording TikToks while in uniform.

An Orange County Sheriff's Office deputy was suspended for uploading TikTok dance videos while in uniform.

According to a report from WKMG, Deputy Shelby Abramson received a three-week suspension due to "unbecoming conduct and insubordination."



The agency prohibits employees from posting content that could potentially be seen as negative and warns them about sharing social media content while displaying the agency's logo.

Multiple deputies who work alongside the school resource officer in the OCSO reported her posts to superiors, per the report. WKMG shared an email from an unnamed member of the OCSO to Abramson warning her away from the practice of posting.

“I understand the intent may not be malicious, but perception is reality,” the sergeant wrote. “Please do not let social media be a distraction while on duty, which could jeopardize your safety and the safety of others.”

Abramson continued to make the videos, telling investigators she was "never told to cease" creating TikToks. This came to a head with a video of Abramson dancing to the explicit Kevin Gates song "Me Too."

“Although most of the videos Deputy Abramson posted were benign, some of the audio tracks contained foul language and sexually explicit lyrics,” the investigative report uncovered by WKMG said. “These videos provided an image to the public that placed members of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in disrepute and do not align with the values of the organization.”

Related Orlando Police draw guns on stunt cyclists in viral TikTok clip
Orlando Police draw guns on stunt cyclists in viral TikTok clip
By Alex Galbraith
Blogs

Despite the suspension, the 29-year-old officer has continued to post videos on TikTok, where she describes herself not only as a deputy but as a "country girl and boy momma."

@shelltothebeee

Flashback Friday y’all. Enjoy my struggle, but get me back to these ASAP ##TostitosUnspokenBonds ##flashback ##teachmehowtodance ##copsoftiktoks

♬ Esco Like Yhop ft. Shawn P - Èsco Upp🗣
Abramson, who has been posting videos since 2020, said her account is meant to humanize the role of police officers.

"I started on this platform to show, even though we wear a uniform with a badge, we really are humans just like everybody else," she said in a recent post.


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Fitz and the Tantrums want to give Orlando 'all the feels'
What to watch this week: ‘High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine transformed America’ on Netflix
The 10 best shows currently onstage at Orlando Fringe Festival 2021
Bombay Street Kitchen on South OBT gives Indian street food its long overdue spotlight
Things to do in Orlando, May 26-June 1: Fitz and the Tantrums, Indigo Girls,
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. LeBron James said he'd rather retire than play for Orlando Magic Read More

  2. Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz tricked into sharing photo of Lee Harvey Oswald on Memorial Day Read More

  3. Orlando's average home values surpass pre-housing bust high Read More

  4. Sugar Dough Bakehouse, a sister concept to Light on the Sugar, is coming to Audubon Park Read More

  5. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs bigoted bill barring transgender athletes from participating in high school, college athletics Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 26, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation