Orange County Sheriff's Office Deputy suspended for posting dancing videos to TikTok

An Orange County Sheriff's Office deputy was suspended for uploading TikTok dance videos while in uniform.According to a report from WKMG , Deputy Shelby Abramson received a three-week suspension due to "unbecoming conduct and insubordination."The agency prohibits employees from posting content that could potentially be seen as negative and warns them about sharing social media content while displaying the agency's logo.Multiple deputies who work alongside the school resource officer in the OCSO reported her posts to superiors, per the report. WKMG shared an email from an unnamed member of the OCSO to Abramson warning her away from the practice of posting.“I understand the intent may not be malicious, but perception is reality,” the sergeant wrote. “Please do not let social media be a distraction while on duty, which could jeopardize your safety and the safety of others.”Abramson continued to make the videos, telling investigators she was "never told to cease" creating TikToks. This came to a head with a video of Abramson dancing to the explicit Kevin Gates song " Me Too ."“Although most of the videos Deputy Abramson posted were benign, some of the audio tracks contained foul language and sexually explicit lyrics,” the investigative report uncovered by WKMG said. “These videos provided an image to the public that placed members of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in disrepute and do not align with the values of the organization.”Despite the suspension, the 29-year-old officer has continued to post videos on TikTok, where she describes herself not only as a deputy but as a "country girl and boy momma."Abramson, who has been posting videos since 2020, said her account is meant to humanize the role of police officers."I started on this platform to show, even though we wear a uniform with a badge, we really are humans just like everybody else," she said in a recent post.