Okeechobee Music x Arts Festival announces big Florida return in 2022

click image Photo by James Dechert for Orlando Weekly

Down in front at Okeechobee Festival 2018

Okeechobee Music x Arts Festival has just announced a return to Florida's Sunshine Grove for a fifth time on March 3-6, 2022. And there's a limited presale if you want to make double-sure you don't miss all the action.Starting this Thursday, June 3, at noon, GA and VIP ticket and camping packages will be available for purchase during a limited pre-sale. So on Thursday, head over to the OMF's website and pitch your virtual tent for the ticket line.Not much has been detailed yet about the lineup and all of that jazz, but if you do some fleet-fingered clicking on the website before being rerouted to the email updates signup page, you can get a lil' peep at some of the artists who appear to be performing next year, including the Aces, Alexander 23, Ambar Lucid, Atomyard, Bas Ibellini and Bassnectar. (“After this long year, I couldn’t be more excited to return to Sunshine Grove and be back in nature with all my Okeechobee friends and fam,” said Pasquale Rotella, Founder and CEO of Insomniac Events. “This festival is all about music, camping out, and making s’mores while dancing in a jungle, grass fields, and on a beautiful beach.”