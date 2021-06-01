LeBron James said he'd rather retire than play for Orlando Magic

click to enlarge Screenshot via Twitter/Uninterrupted

LeBron James has no love for Orlando.

I’m certain that you didn’t experience the other half of Orlando during your time in the bubble last summer, @KingJames. Next time you’re here, let’s go out for lunch.



You’ll see that our community is diverse, inclusive and vibrant. https://t.co/UJl7jkMAI1 — Mayor Buddy Dyer (@orlandomayor) May 29, 2021

on this day in Orlando Magic history, Dwight Howard knocks out LeBron James in a close-out Game 6 while dropping this stat-line:



40 PTS

14 REB

4 AST

1 BLK

71% TS%



nothing personalpic.twitter.com/8L40bJaRb4 — RK (@beyondtheRK) May 30, 2021

The Orlando Magic has been light on superstars for quite a while and LeBron James isn't about to fix that. On a recent episode of James' talkshow, James said he'd rather quit basketball than be traded to Orlando.James blamed his animosity toward The City Beautiful on his time spent inside the NBA's bubble at Walt Disney World."I haven’t taken my daughter to Disney World. You got to understand, any time I hear Orlando right now, I get PTSD," he said. "They have no chance [of signing me]."James was asked what he would do if a trade forced him to Orlando and he responded that he'd retire."I’m just retiring. It’s over," he said. "LeBron has been traded to Orlando. LeBron lives in Malibu."The slight caused Mayor Buddy Dyer to respond that LeBron just hadn't had Orlando right.Less charitable Magic fans took the opportunity to remind James of the way that Dwight Howard and the Magic ousted him from the playoffs in 2009.