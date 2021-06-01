VOTE NOW FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021!

Tuesday, June 1, 2021

LeBron James said he'd rather retire than play for Orlando Magic

Posted By on Tue, Jun 1, 2021 at 11:51 AM

click to enlarge LeBron James has no love for Orlando. - SCREENSHOT VIA TWITTER/UNINTERRUPTED
  • Screenshot via Twitter/Uninterrupted
  • LeBron James has no love for Orlando.

The Orlando Magic has been light on superstars for quite a while and LeBron James isn't about to fix that. On a recent episode of James' talkshow The Shop, James said he'd rather quit basketball than be traded to Orlando.


James blamed his animosity toward The City Beautiful on his time spent inside the NBA's bubble at Walt Disney World.



"I haven’t taken my daughter to Disney World. You got to understand, any time I hear Orlando right now, I get PTSD," he said. "They have no chance [of signing me]."

James was asked what he would do if a trade forced him to Orlando and he responded that he'd retire.

"I’m just retiring. It’s over," he said. "LeBron has been traded to Orlando. LeBron lives in Malibu."

The slight caused Mayor Buddy Dyer to respond that LeBron just hadn't had Orlando right.


Less charitable Magic fans took the opportunity to remind James of the way that Dwight Howard and the Magic ousted him from the playoffs in 2009.


