Tuesday, June 1, 2021

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried files to run for governor against Ron DeSantis

Posted By on Tue, Jun 1, 2021 at 2:39 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA STATE OF FLORIDA
  • Photo via State of Florida

Florida Department of Agriculture head Nikki Fried is officially running for governor. The state's only statewide elected Democrat filed papers with the Department of Elections on Tuesday that showed she plans to take on incumbent Republican Governor Ron DeSantis in 2022.

Fried has been an outspoken critic of DeSantis since they both took office in 2019. She's long been expected to challenge the governor for his seat and the paperwork shows that Fried plans to do just that. Eight Democrats, two independents and two Republicans have filed to run, notably not including DeSantis.



Though Fried has yet to announce her candidacy, she did rail against the governor just this morning over his signing of a hateful, anti-transgender bill on the first day of Pride Month.

Fried's biggest competition from her own side of the aisle (so far) will be Charlie Crist. The former governor (and ex-Republican) announced he was challenging DeSantis as a Democrat last month.





