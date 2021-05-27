VOTE NOW FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021!

Thursday, May 27, 2021

Orlando ranks as one of the best cities for naked gardening in the US

Posted By on Thu, May 27, 2021 at 2:19 PM

click to enlarge Orlando was one of the top 10 cities for naked gardening, per a new report - ADOBE
  • Adobe
  • Orlando was one of the top 10 cities for naked gardening, per a new report

Orlando is one of the top 10 cities in the US for naked gardening, according to a new survey.

The report to celebrate World Naked Gardening Day (it's real and it's spectacular) graded cities on metrics that included per-capita nudist population, legal friendliness to nudity and urban gardening and, of course, cooperative weather. Orlando scored high on residents ability to garden and be nude.



A look at the data shows Orlando topped the list in terms of nudists per-capita with Miami and Tampa taking up two more slots in the top five. Other factors knocked Orlando down, including its forecasted heat and UV index, so that the City Nude-iful landed at no. 7 overall. Miami took the top slot. Austin, Atlanta and several West Coast cities let their freak flag fly before the list manages to get to Orlando.


Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

