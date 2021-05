Orlando ranks as one of the best cities for naked gardening in the US

click to enlarge Adobe

Orlando was one of the top 10 cities for naked gardening, per a new report

Orlando is one of the top 10 cities in the US for naked gardening, according to a new survey The report to celebrate World Naked Gardening Day (it's real and it's spectacular) graded cities on metrics that included per-capita nudist population, legal friendliness to nudity and urban gardening and, of course, cooperative weather. Orlando scored high on residents ability to garden and be nude.A look at the data shows Orlando topped the list in terms of nudists per-capita with Miami and Tampa taking up two more slots in the top five. Other factors knocked Orlando down, including its forecasted heat and UV index, so that the City Nude-iful landed at no. 7 overall. Miami took the top slot. Austin, Atlanta and several West Coast cities let their freak flag fly before the list manages to get to Orlando.